Jinger Duggar And Jeremy Vuolo Visit Science Center At College, Jinger Talks Physics On ‘Counting On’

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo recently went on a date that was romantic, artistic, and scientific.

On Monday night, Jinger Duggar took to Instagram to show off a few of her latest photographs. The images were snapped at the Lamar Bruni Vergara Environmental Science Center at Laredo Community College, a “living science laboratory” for students in the Laredo, Texas area. According to the center’s website, it “supports college-level study in various disciplines, including all sciences, the visual arts, languages, mathematics, kinesiology and speech/drama, among others.”

However, Jinger Duggar probably wasn’t there as a student as members of the general public can also pay a small admission fee to visit the center and take a guided educational class. These visitors can get up close and personal with wildlife native to the Rio Grande region while they stroll through lush representations of the area’s ecosystem.

Jinger’s Instagram slideshow included pictures of butterflies, flowers, turtles, and alligators. She also snapped a photo of Jeremy Vuolo visiting “his buddy Peter,” a friendly deer.

Duggar fans have heaped Jinger with praise ever since she started using social media as a platform to display her art, and they couldn’t say enough good things about the amateur photographer’s recent series of images.

“You’re such a good photographer, these pictures are stunning,” wrote one of Jinger Duggar’s Instagram followers.

“You take beautiful photos. I love the butterfly,” another commented.

While going on a date to a science center was Jeremy’s idea, his wife was the one giving him a physics lesson on the September 18 episode of Counting On. Unfortunately, he only learned it after piping-hot liquid spilled all over Jinger Duggar’s legs. The couple stopped for coffee on the way to a cooking class, and Jeremy complained that his cup was too hot.

“I didn’t ask for lava, I asked for coffee,” Jeremy said after taking a sip of the drink.

He asked Jinger to remove the lid from the drink to let it cool off, and Jinger warned him that it would likely spill if she did so, pointing out that they were driving downhill and were about to make a turn. Jeremy dismissed her concerns and said that it would not spill. However, it did.

Spontaneous date with my love after church ☺️ @jeremy_vuolo A post shared by Jinger Vuolo (@jingervuolo) on May 1, 2017 at 8:55pm PDT

The Duggar daughter laughed right along with her husband when he was proved wrong, but, at the same time, she was squirming in pain from the scalding fluid that had splashed onto her leg. She and Jeremy had to pull over so that she could get out of the car and wipe off her stained skirt.

“How’d you know it was going to spill?” Jeremy asked his wife.

“The law of physics,” Jinger replied.

Jeremy Vuolo later tried to make up for his blunder by praising Jinger Duggar’s culinary skills during their healthy cooking class. He revealed that his favorite meal his wife has cooked for him is Israeli couscous with Indian butter chicken.

• Israeli Couscous • Six-Pepper Grilled Chicken • A Side of "Special" • @jingervuolo • A post shared by Jeremy Vuolo (@jeremy_vuolo) on Jul 20, 2017 at 6:12pm PDT

Jeremy Vuolo also admitted that he’s not much help in the kitchen. Jinger Duggar argued that he could cook a meal for her if he tried, but he has definitely proved that she shouldn’t listen to him if he ever offers her any advice about handing something hot.

