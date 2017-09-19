Tom Cruise Is Not Gay, Claims Mobster! Katie Holmes’ Ex Ready To Reunite With Suri?

Tom Cruise never had a girlfriend after his divorce from Katie Holmes, which added more buzz to the gay rumors that the Hollywood superstar once faced when he was still married to Nicole Kidman. According to Mail Online, the 55-year-old actor sued a gay porn actor who claimed that their affair ruined his relationship with the Aussie actress.

Some people think that the gay rumors were true, but a famous mobster believed that the 55-year-old actor is straight. According to Page Six, the late Johnny Fratto shared his experience working with Cruise in his posthumous biography entitled Now That I’m Dead: Here’s the Real Dirt, written by Mafia historian Matthew Randazzo V. The con artist and jewel thief, who passed away in 2015, coached Tom for his role as a pool hustler in The Color of Money back in 1985.

“Despite what rumors you’ve heard, I can vouch from firsthand experience that Tom Cruise is not a homosexual,” Fratto said.

Johnny described how the Mission: Impossible star walked into a nightclub in Des Moines and had his arms around two hot women. The screen heartthrob allegedly flashed his killer smile and the girls started swooning over him.

“If there was anything gay about Tom Cruise, I sure as f - - k didn’t see it, and neither did the girls from Des Moines,” Fratto said.

Tom Cruise may not a girlfriend right now, but he was romantically linked to a few women after his divorce from Katie Holmes. According to Mail Online, the Golden Globe winner is dating his M:I 6 co-star Vanessa Kirby. A source revealed that the two had instant chemistry and that he is even considering making the 29-year-old British actress his fourth wife.

Now that he has found new love, he may also be ready to settle down and fix his relationship with his estranged daughter Suri Cruise. It’s been more than four years since Tom was seen with his 11-year-old child, but the actor is allegedly ready to reunite with her.

Radar Online reported that his five-year divorce contract with the 38-year-old actress is about to come to an end. An insider claimed that Tom Cruise and his ex-wife Katie Homes have both agreed to talk one-on-one so they can discuss the his regular visitation schedule with Suri.

The former Dawson’s Creek star was reportedly labelled a “suppressive person” by the Church of Scientology. This allegedly prompted him to cut his ties with his ex and their daughter. A source revealed that Tom is ready to talk to Katie about Suri as long as one of his Scientology mentors is present. Cruise reportedly made the realization that he is not getting any younger after his recent fall on the set of Mission: Impossible 6.

Since Katie Holmes has already moved on and made her romance with Jamie Foxx public, Tom Cruise is probably ready to build a future with alleged new girlfriend Vanessa Kirby and his daughter Suri, thus putting an end on all the gay rumors.

[Featured Image by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images]