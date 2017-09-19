Original WWE Plans For Vince McMahon Segment With Kevin Owens Revealed

Kevin Owens brutally attacked WWE chairman Vince McMahon on SmackDown Live last week. It was after McMahon scheduled a Hell in Cell Match between Owens and Shane McMahon at the pay-per-view of the same name on October 8 in Detroit. However, the original plans for the brutal segment have been revealed and it involved Triple H.

According to Sportskeeda, Vince McMahon was very involved in the storyline between Shane and Kevin Owens. The 72-year-old chairman made lots of changes to their plans last week, and he scrapped the original one involving Triple H.

The rumored initial plans for the segment have Vince McMahon negotiating with Kevin Owens about dropping a potential lawsuit after the attack by Shane. McMahon reportedly would have offered Owens a chance to face Shane at Hell in a Cell with Shane’s WWE shares on the line. After Owens agrees to the offer, Vince announces that the match is going to take place inside Hell in a Cell.

The report added that the storyline would have kicked off a big feud for WrestleMania 34 next year. Owens will get the win over Shane at Hell in a Cell with the help of Triple H, who then replaces his brother-in-law as the commissioner of SmackDown Live. It leaves Shane without a share in the WWE.

With Shane McMahon gone and without any WWE shares, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon are guaranteed to inherit the company from Vince. Shane then makes his triumphant return early next year to start a program with Triple H for WrestleMania 33.

However, Vince McMahon changed his mind at the last moment and decided to take a beating from Kevin Owens. McMahon reportedly wanted to give SmackDown Live a big moment and the brutal angle from last week delivered. It was one of the most talked about and memorable WWE moments of the year.

According to Cageside Seats, another plan was scrapped for last week’s segment involving Stephanie McMahon. Stephanie, who appeared after the beating, was supposed to come out earlier and wipe the blood off of Vince McMahon’s forehead. But as usual, Vince changed his mind at the last minute.

As for the relationship between Shane McMahon and Triple H, Sportskeeda noted that it has improved over the last year. There was a rumored heat between the brother-in-laws when Shane returned last year, but it cooled down when they started working together on SmackDown Live backstage.

Fans are surely going to tune in on SmackDown Live in the coming weeks to see how Shane McMahon reacts to his father getting beaten by Kevin Owens. It will also be exciting to see if Triple H and Stephanie McMahon are going to get involved in the storyline because they have been absent on WWE television since WrestleMania 33.

[Featured Image by WWE]