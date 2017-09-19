‘GH’ Spoilers: Carly Talks To Jason, Scott Wants Franco To Quit, Will Ava Unmask Patient 6?

General Hospital (GH) spoilers for Tuesday, September 19 tease conflict and anxiety over diverse issues. Jason remains in a coma while friends and relatives continue to hope for his recovery.

Franco Isn’t At His Own Art Show, Liz Is Accosted

Andre (Anthony Montgomery) and Felix (Marc Anthony Samuel) attend the opening of Franco’s (Roger Howarth) art exhibit. However, Franco is not at his own event. Liz (Rebecca Herbst) tries to manage the awkward situation as Felix and Andre wonder aloud where Franco might have gone.

General Hospital spoilers tease that Liz finds herself under attack as someone accosts her. She reaffirms her commitment to Franco

Carly Talks To Jason

Carly (Laura Wright) talks to Jason Morgan (Billy Miller) who remains in a state of coma. Sonny (Maurice Corinthos) stands and watches with a pained expression on his face.

Spoilers from SheKnows Soaps reveal that Sonny is conflicted. This could mean that he is struggling in his mind to deal with his role in the circumstances that led to Jason’s present condition. Spoilers from Daytime Royalty state that he visits Sam and the two may come to an understanding.

Jason is in a coma, but Carly addresses him. She finds it reassuring to make declarations of a positive outcome for Jason. Jason’s friends and loved ones simply can’t imagine losing him forever.

Valentin Is Determined To Fight For His Daughter

Valetin (James Patrick Stuart) tells Nina (Michelle Stafford) that he will top at nothing to ensure that he has access to his daughter Charlotte (Scarlett Fernandez).

General Hospital spoilers state that Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) and Lulu (Emme Rylan) may have to solve a problem. Charlotte approaches them, apparently distressed, and says she needs to call her father.

Spoilers for Tuesday, September 19 also reveal that Lulu’s instincts are correct. This could mean that Lulu guesses Charlotte’s problem correctly and tries her best to make the child comfortable.

Meanwhile Griffin continues to worry about Ava’s well-being, while Nelle (Chloe Lanier) receives an unexpected advice.

SNEAK PEEK: Franco's going to the source for information about his mysterious past with Jason. https://t.co/WhALIoJscZ #GH — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) September 17, 2017

Scott Wants Franco To Quit

Franco left his own art show to make an appointment with his adoptive mother, Betsy (Debroah Strang), who promised to provide information he is seeking about the childhood friend he is shown posing with in an old photograph. However, Betsy failed to show up for the appointment.

General Hospital spoilers state that Scott (Kin Shriner) tries to convince Franco to abandon the search. Franco insists that he wants answers. Scott appears frustrated by Franco’s stubborn persistence. Betsy had warned Franco that he would be unable to handle the truth about the child in the photo. Scott also fears that Franco is exposing himself to trauma and shock by refusing to let sleeping dogs lie.

Scott shakes the photo close to Franco’s face and yells that the child in the photo clearly doesn’t look like Jason Morgan (Billy Miller).

It seems that Scott has something to hide about the identity of Franco’s childhood companion and he is trying to get Franco to give up the search. However, Franco’s search has become an obsession and it is clear that he will give anything to get answers.

Ava Is Curious

Ava (Maura West) is curious about Patient 6 at Baronski clinic in St. Petersburg. She wants to know who is behind the mask. The apparent secretiveness of the clinic staff only helps to intensify her curiosity.

Ava tries to chat with Patient 6, but he is unresponsive.

Ava begins to feel uneasy about the arrangement at the clinic. A lot just doesn’t seem right. For instance, she is not allowed to use her phone. She complains and wonders aloud what is wrong.

Will Ava unmask Patient 6?

Burton’s Character Returns

Steve Burton’s character makes his first appearance on the Tuesday, September 19 episode of the daytime drama. Although some fans believe that Patient 6 is Nikolas Cassadine, others are certain he is Burton’s character.

Larissa (Agnes Olech) told Ava that Patient 6 was the victim of a vicious crime. He was shot and left to die in cold water. The incident cause him to become psychotic. Larissa warned Ava to stay away from Patient 6 because he is dangerously psychotic.

General Hospital buzz claims that Patient 6 escapes from the Russian clinic and appears in Port Charles as Burton’s character.

