‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Tessa, Mariah Kidnaps Alice, Lily Wants Divorce, Hilary Wants To Save Lane

Young and the Restless spoilers tease more drama in Genoa City as Tessa and Mariah continue their mission to bust the prostitution ring. Meanwhile, Lily will make a decision on what to do about her marriage. Next week on the Young and the Restless, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) will make good on her promise to Tessa (Cait Fairbanks). Spoilers tease these two will be involved in kidnapping.

Drastic Measures

For the week of Sept. 25, Mariah will help Tessa save her sister even if it means getting involved in something illegal. Spoilers reveal the two will head over to the sex ring house, and Alice will answer the door. Once they see Alice, they will throw a bag over the den mother’s head and drag her out to the ranch.

The duo will tie up Alice. It seems like the first person Alice will see when they remove the bag from her head will be Mariah. Alice will pass out after taking a look at her captor. It seems like Sharon will know what’s happened to Alice as spoilers suggest Sharon will have the woman where she wants her to be.

With Mariah’s involvement in the kidnapping, she will prove how much she is willing to risk for Tessa. Mal Young revealed he wants to pursue this storyline, so it seems like Noah will nurse a broken heart soon. Devon will have Hilary to comfort him when the time comes. He might regret losing Mariah, but from his actions, it’s clear he still cares for Hilary.

Today on #YR, Nick and Sharon set a trap for Alice, plus Hilary toys with Jordan. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/RRh5rWbLiV pic.twitter.com/L3GgJzPYX8 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) September 8, 2017

Fall spoilers tease Sharon’s life will be in serious danger. This might be related to her mission to save Crystal. The sex ring drama will also touch the Newman clan. Young and the Restless spoilers reveal Zack will continue dragging Abby down. When his involvement in the prostitution ring will be revealed, Newman Enterprises will suffer losses too.

Is It Over For Lane?

PHOTOS: Sneak Peek At Next Week, Sept. 18-22. Cane has a plan to save his marriage. https://t.co/MCKHW6P7ln #YR pic.twitter.com/4RIT0F2Gtm — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) September 16, 2017

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease Cane is still intent on saving his marriage even if Juliet is carrying his baby, and the two of them shared a kiss. Cane will seek out Jordan, and confront him about Lily. Jordan thinks Lane is over, but Cane will insist he can still save his marriage.

Unfortunately, Lily has a different opinion about where their relationship is headed. In an interview with Global News, Christel Khalil hinted the end of Cane and Lily’s relationship. She explained how Cane’s infidelity which resulted in a baby with Juliet has “broken the camel’s back.” She also teased how the couple’s faith will unfold in the Young and the Restless. She explained some fans could be scared of what will happen next, but it will be interesting.

Spoilers for the week of September 25 tease Lily will seek out Michael’s help to file for a divorce. Michael will counsel Lily to think things through. However, she is intent on ending her marriage with Cane. When Cane learns what Lily set out to do, he will feel disconcerted. Michael will push him to find a way to save his marriage, and Young and the Restless spoilers tease Hilary will also tell Cane he needs to get Lily back.

TODAY: Jack and Ashley's suspicions of Graham grow stronger. #YR pic.twitter.com/fq0LzGuvNy — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) September 19, 2017

[Featured Image by Mark Davis/Getty Images]