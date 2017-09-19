Carson Daly Shares Heartbreaking Message Following The Sudden Death Of His Mom

Carson Daly shared a heartbreaking message with his fans on September 18, just hours after confirming the sudden death of his mom.

After revealing in a statement earlier in the day that his mother Pattie Daly Caruso had passed away suddenly at 73-years-old on September 17, Carson broke his social media silence one day after her death with a heartfelt tweet in which he encouraged his followers to hug those closest to them.

Tweeting for the first time since his mom’s sudden passing over the weekend, The Voice host told his followers that “there are no words for the loss of mom. Thank [you] for the incredible outpouring of love. It helps.”

He then signed off his message, which has received close to 10,000 likes in the first 13 hours, “Please hug the ones you love most tonight.”

The news of the shocking death of Carson’s mom comes just one week before Season 13 of The Voice is set to debut on September 25, and the popular NBC series was quick to let the host know that his co-workers were standing behind him as he mourns.

“We are deeply saddened to hear Carson’s mother passed away yesterday,” the show tweeted shortly after the sad news was confirmed. “Our hearts are with Carson and his family during this difficult time.”

A number of the show’s former contestants also publicly reached out to the star via Twitter where they offered up their own messages of support.

Season 1’s Beverly McClellan tweeted that her “thoughts and prayers” were with the TV personality at this sad time, while Season 12’s Troy Ramey said in response to his heartfelt tweet, “So sorry for your loss! Hang in there Carson!”

James David Carter of Season 7 added on the 140-character site this week that he was “praying” for the Daly family following their sudden loss.

Season 12 The Voice star Lauren Duski also sent Carson a sweet message, writing on the social media site that she was “so incredibly sorry for your loss” after seeing the host’s tweet about his mom.

Daly first confirmed his mother’s death in a statement issued to Today on September 18.

The confirmation was read out during the morning show by anchor Matt Lauer, while he and Savannah Guthrie – who both work alongside Daly on the NBC show – offered their sincere condolences to their co-worker as the show aired live.

In memory of Carson Daly’s mother, Pattie Daly Caruso, who passed away Sunday. pic.twitter.com/LjWHkuULka — TODAY (@TODAYshow) September 18, 2017

Fellow Today anchors Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb also showed their support for their friend and mourned his mom via the social media site.

Desert Sun confirmed that Pattie, who was also the host of the local entertainment series Valley Views, passed away in her Palm Springs home on September 17 following a heart attack.

