‘Stranger Things’ Pop-Up Bar Ordered To Be Shut Down By Netflix—But In The Nicest Way Possible

Stranger Things fans will have to run—not walk—to a show-themed pop-up bar in Chicago because it won’t be there much longer. The Upside Down pop-up has been ordered to be shut down after Netflix sent the unauthorized joint a cease-and-desist letter, according to Variety. While Netflix clearly means business, the shutdown letter may just be the nicest cease-and-desist ever.

The Upside Down bar, which is named after the dark parallel universe from Netflix’s 2016 breakout hit Stranger Things, first popped up in August for a six-week run. Seven themed drinks populate the menu, including a $10 cocktail called “Eleven’s Eggos.” According to Chicago Eater, the “Eleven’s Eggos” cocktail is a homage to Millie Bobby Brown’s Stranger Things character and her favorite meal. The drink has a maple syrup taste and is garnished with a waffle wedge. There’s also a Demogorgon cocktail, named after Season 1’s sinister creature, as well as two slushies on the drink menu.

Stranger Things references are also featured in the decor in the bar. There’s upside down furniture bolted to the ceiling, a Christmas-light alphabet wall like the one in Joyce Byers’ (Winona Ryder) living room, and a steady stream of new wave and other 1980s music to go with the show’s early-’80s era.

Another week until the Stranger Things pop-up closed — don't miss out https://t.co/7JEoiusY4m — Eater Chicago (@eaterchicago) September 7, 2017

The Stranger Things pop-up bar has been such a hit that the owners had planned to extend their six-week run to coincide with the premiere of the second season of the Netflix hit at the end of October. But Netflix got wind of the pop-up and some creative attorneys drafted a letter ordering the bar to limit its run.

DNA Info Chicago posted the full text of the tongue-in-cheek letter, which was full of references that Stranger Things fans will recognize.

“My walkie talkie is busted so I had to write this note instead,” the letter begins.

“Look, I don’t want you to think I’m a total wastoid, and I love how much you guys love the show. (Just wait until you see Season 2!) But unless I’m living in the Upside Down, I don’t think we did a deal with you for this pop-up. You’re obviously creative types, so I’m sure you can appreciate that it’s important to us to have a say in how our fans encounter the worlds we build.”

While the popularity of the bar had owners planning to continue its run past its original plan of six weeks, the letter went on to politely ask that they not extend their run past its originally-planned six weeks and close its doors on Oct. 1. In most cease-and-desist letters, the “cease” part means stop it now, so this was an especially forgiving shutdown request.

The powers that be at Netflix also didn’t rule out a future Stranger Things pop-up — if the owners clear it with them first.

“We love our fans more than anything, but you should know that the demogorgon is not always as forgiving. So please don’t make us call your mom,” the letter ends.

The Upside Down is located at 2367 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago — for now.

Stranger Things Season 2 is available on Netflix on October 27.

[Featured Image by Eric Charbonneau/Invision for Netflix/AP Images]