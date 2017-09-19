Jedidiah Bila Gone From ‘The View’ After ‘Tough Question’ To Hillary: Meghan McCain Eyed

Jedidiah Bila’s sudden departure from The View on Monday has stunned fans of the ABC daytime show. Bila’s quick exit follows what is being called a “tough question” that she laid out for Hillary Clinton when her What Happened book tour brought her to The View last week.

Bila, who is the only conservative out of the hosts of ABC’s The View, was told by staff to “scale back her criticism of the former Democratic presidential candidate.” They had the goal in mind of getting Hillary back again on the show if all went smoothly this time around, according to the Free Beacon.

Page Six reports that when Bila interviewed Hillary she called some of what she read in the book “tone deaf.” She coupled this critique with what is being called a “tough question” to the former secretary of state, which apparently didn’t follow the directions she was given before the interview took place.

When describing the book What Happened, Bila did not sugarcoat her thoughts. She was direct in her comments and questioning, and she didn’t appear to cross over a line to the extent that it would cause a departure from the show, conveyed Fox & Friends First on Tuesday morning.

When Bila started her interview with Hillary, she told the What Happened author, “If I am being honest with you, I felt there was some tone deafness” in what was conveyed in the book.

After her “tone deafness” critique, out came the question described as “tough” coming from Bila, which is quoted below.

“To be fair, it hasn’t just been Republicans who have taken issue with the writing of this book. Some Democrats have come out as well,” Bila stated to Clinton.

Bila continued, “Former campaign surrogates of yours, former fundraisers and said, ‘This book puts us in the past and we wanna move forward, we wanna figure out where to take this party, how to succeed in the future. And this places us in the past.’ How do you respond to Democrats also coming out in criticism of you writing this?”

Clinton’s answer was short and direct, she said, “I think they first should read the book.”

That question didn’t appear as “tough,” suggests the hosts of Fox & Friends First on their Tuesday morning show, but the New York Post is making another suggestion today. Page Six reports that “There was a lot of staff who were upset about how that interview was handled.”

Page Six also quotes an anonymous source as saying, “They had a lot to say to Jedediah about calming things down.” Representatives from The View talked to Page Six and conveyed they were pleased with Bila’s line of questioning and that her exit from the show had nothing at all to do with the Hillary Clinton interview.

The New York Post reports that Bila was “uncomfortable” with their request in the first place to scale back her line of questioning with Hillary. They suggest that this as the reason Bila left The View halfway through her contract for this season.

Within 10 minutes of the Post’s report hitting online, Bila tweeted a video clip of her exchange with Hillary from The View. According to the Free Beacon, “Many observers took the tweet, which was soon deleted, as a subtle acknowledgment of the allegations in the Post piece.”

Meghan McCain, who announced her departure from Fox News this week, is reportedly eyed to take Bila’s place on The View. According to CNN Money, McCain is “in talks” with people at The View.

The View released a memo to their staff announcing Bila’s departure calling it “bittersweet,” as Bila has some irons in the fire for the future, including a book. That interview with Hillary Clinton is seen below in the video clip.

