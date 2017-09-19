Chelsea Handler, Jennifer Aniston Feud: Netflix To Cancel Talk Show As Stars Boycott Comedian?

Chelsea Handler could be losing her multi-million dollar deal with Netflix, and it will all have been over her alleged feud with former pal, Jennifer Aniston.

According to Radar Online, Chelsea Handler has burned several bridges with people as of late, including one with Jennifer, who reportedly accused the comedian of spilling secrets about her marriage to Justin Theroux with other people.

A source tells the outlet that Aniston quickly started to distance herself from Chelsea Handler after learning about the supposed news that her former best friend had not been loyal to her.

As a talk show host, booking guests seems to have become quite the struggle for the outspoken Hollywood star since Jennifer is known to be friends with some of the biggest stars in the world, including Ellen Degeneres, George Clooney, amongst others.

It doesn’t look as if Aniston and Chelsea Handler will overcome their differences since the Friends star is greatly under the impression that the woman she once called a close friend had been dishing the actress’s private life to other people.

And to make matters worse, the talk show, titled Chelsea, has not been doing so well on Netflix, according to insiders.

Now that it’s becoming harder to book guests due Chelsea Handler’s feud with Jen-An, sources stress that execs over at the streaming company could very well want to get rid of the 42-year-old for good.

It’s noted that Chelsea Handler had signed a seven-year, $10 million deal to move over from the E! Network to Netflix, but things have proven themselves to be rather challenging as of late for the funny woman, who hasn’t been on good terms with some of her closest pals lately.

It’s further mentioned that upon analytic research, shows from the likes of Stephen Colbert and John Oliver are doing much better in numbers than Chelsea Handler, and with the Hollywood drama concerning Aniston, it seems like a no-brainer to get rid of the comedian.

Of course, no final decision has been made as of yet. Execs are still trying to figure out the next move, but it’s not looking too good for Chelsea Handler right now, according to the report.

