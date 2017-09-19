John Cena Shares Sweet Message For Fiancée Nikki Bella Amid ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Premiere

John Cena shared a sweet message of support for fiancée Nikki Bella amid her big debut on the Season 25 premiere of Dancing with the Stars last night (September 18).

John, who’s already set a wedding date with his girlfriend of around five years, took to social media ahead of Nikki’s first dance on the ABC show where he revealed that he’s “so proud” of his betrothed and fellow WWE star while encouraging his more than 10 million followers to vote for her.

“Stepping out of your comfort zone isn’t easy & I’m so proud of her,” John tweeted alongside a photo of Bella and her professional partner Artem Chigvintsev, who was placing a kiss on her hand in the promotional snap.

“Vote for Nicole @BellaTwins TONIGHT on #DWTS by using 1-800-868-3409!” he added.

Cena then posted a similar message to his Instagram account to encourage his followers to pick up the phone and vote, calling Nikki and Artem “Team Smackdown” as a nod to their WWE roots.

And it looks like John wasn’t far from Nikki’s mind when she took to the ballroom, either.

A number of Twitter users commented on how the WWE star, who’s half of the Bella Twins with sister Brie, mentioned her fiancé on the ABC show after performing her first dance of the new season.

“I love how casually Nikki dropped her fiance reference. You know, my fiance, John… John Cena #DWTS,” one fan wrote online after seeing her gush about her man on the premiere show.

“I love hearing Nikki say ‘my fiance John Cena’ #DWTS,” another viewer then tweeted of the couple.

And it sounds like fans loving seeing Bella talking about her romance with her fellow WWE star may soon be able to see a lot more of the couple on the dance floor.

The Total Bellas star recently teased that she’s actually hoping Artem will step up and choreograph their first dance for their upcoming wedding, which could be televised for their E! series.

After confirming last month that they’ve already set a wedding date (but won’t be releasing it publicly for privacy reasons), Bella recently told E! News that she’s looking to get the Dancing with the Stars pro and his co-stars to teach her and John some moves ahead of their big day.

“I for sure want to learn my first dance here. I want to do something kind of pretty and cool. I would love for them to help us out,” she said of how she wants the DWTS pros to give them a hand with their first dance.

“Can you imagine going to someone’s wedding and they just whip out these insane moves?” Nikki then teased.

Nikki’s confession about her wedding plans comes after a whole lot of drama went down on the most recent episode of her and twin sister Bella’s E! reality show after she was accused of cheating on Cena by her own mom.

Dancing with the Stars Season 25 airs on Monday and Tuesday nights on ABC.

