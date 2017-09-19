‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Which Female Cassadine Is Back From The Dead? Anna’s Part In Dual Revenge Plot

General Hospital spoilers are about to dismantle any thoughts fans thought they knew about the storyline. Trash everything you thought you knew about the direction in which you thought the storyline was heading and prepare for your mind to be blown. There was a popular belief that Patient 6 was Nikolas Cassadine (Nick Stabile) but this myth was dispelled by Inquistr. Steve Burton is Patient 6, as will be revealed when his masks come off, and he has never been Nik Cassadine. However, that doesn’t mean that there isn’t a Cassadine about to be resurrected from the dead. In fact, she has already risen and General Hospital fans are currently seeing her as Larissa. Ava’s (Maura West) handler, who has taken her cellphone and fed her the story about Patient 6, is none other than Irina Cassadine, Helena’s daughter.

Who better than to execute revenge on Jason or the man with Jason’s face, Patient 6? Helena once had a Cassandra living with her, or the woman in white. General Hospital spoilers state that Helena used her to kill the Spencer boys, including the man she was in love with – Ethan Lovett. Helena then shot her own daughter and left her for dead. But Holly arrived and rescued Ethan. General Hospital spoilers indicate that there’s a possibility that Holly also rescued Irina or Cassandra as she was known then, but kept her from Port Charles and her son. The timing is perfect for Irina to come home because her mother is dead.

These two, though. ❤️ Who knew Ava & Griffin would connect as well as they have? @maurawest @mattcohen4real #GH #GeneralHosptial A post shared by General Hospital (@generalhospitalabc) on Aug 25, 2017 at 2:01pm PDT

General Hospital spoilers reveal that Irina has a dual purpose to her revenge. Firstly, she has been able to keep Jason sedated and away from those he loves, and now that her stepbrother Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) has hired her without knowing who she is, she will be able to destroy his life too. Valentin, of course, is completely in the dark about his stepsister who wants all the family jewels he has in his possession. Not being Mikkos’ daughter, it is not part of her inheritance, but that doesn’t stop her from desiring them.

How does Anna (Finola Hughes) fit into all this? Anna knows that “Cassandra” is alive. She is blackmailing Finn with a picture of “Cassandra” or Irina because he knows that the secrets Irina brings forth can have devastating effects. General Hospital spoilers via Celeb Dirty Laundry indicate that “his dealings with her will bring forth the shocking revelation no one is expecting.”

Anna's not taking "no" for an answer if it means letting Valentin off scot-free. STARTING NOW… a daring, new episode of #GH on ABC! pic.twitter.com/AbW3bjvPsu — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) September 18, 2017

What do you think of the new turn of events on General Hospital? Did you know there was more to Larissa than the obviously shady information she was feeding Ava? What do you think the link is between Finn and Larissa? Is Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) right to believe that a Cassadine never truly dies? Stay tuned for the latest scoop on General Hospital spoilers.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]