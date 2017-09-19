‘Fuller House’ Goes Big With Dancing, Wedding Bells, And A Vacation To The East

There’s little doubt that Fuller House is gaining almost as much momentum as the original series did as it already prepares for a third season. Much like the original Full House, this Netflix revival is taking the Tanners far and wide with ambitious new plots guaranteed to deliver even bigger laughs. For Season 3, Fuller House is going all out.

Some Things Will Never Change For Fuller House Fans

After eight seasons of Full House and two seasons of Fuller House, it’s getting difficult to come up with new weekly plots, but that’s just what the producers are striving to do, according to Variety. They don’t want to repeat anything from the past, especially those stories that really made a mark on viewers. Executive producer Jeff Franklin says their first priority is to keep the series fresh and original.

The Fuller House boss says he and the other showrunners have tried to get away from those familiar themes, but adds that there are some themes that are integral to the show. Speaking of the family dynamic and themes of love and friendship, Franklin says Fuller House will always stay loyal to its traditions.

“We don’t think in those terms anymore, but there are certain themes that are universal to all family shows, like these relationships and special moments you spend with loved ones that will always be at the center of what our show is.”

Season 3 Of Fuller House Will Include A Dance Number

The third installment of Fuller House will explore summer break, giving the showrunners and writers more to work with in terms of exploring new stories. Fuller House star Jodie Sweetin says shooting Season 3 has been fun because the family gets to go on vacation together. Previously, Full House’s traditional shooting schedule coincided with the school terms of the real world, so summer vacations weren’t explored, but as a Netflix production, they have more leeway.

“But now we start off with a really fun, big, silly musical number to kick off the season,” teases Sweetin.

The Fuller House star reveals that the Tanners and friends will be leaving the country for their big summer vacation. The event doesn’t happen until midway through the third season, but when it does, Jodie says the group will be heading to Japan. The big trip is planned for the second half, which is set to air in December after a two-month hiatus.

#Repost @loriloughlin ・・・ Season 3 of Fuller House starts streaming Sept 22nd 2017 on @netflix Fun fact: Sept 22nd 1987 is the original date Full House premiered on primetime television 30 years ago. @fullerhouse #fullerhouse #fullhouse A post shared by Fuller House (@fullerhouse) on Jun 26, 2017 at 7:08pm PDT

Meanwhile, Fuller House will also refocus on themes of love and family as D.J. (Candace Cameron-Bure) and her high school sweetheart Steve (Scott Weinger) reconnect, as Bustle reports. Jeff Franklin teased that the couple may actually make it to the altar in Season 3, but was quick to add that there will be obstacles along the way. D.J.’s new colleague Matt (John Brotherton) could be one such challenge to wedded bliss for the couple.

Netflix will stream Season 3 of Fuller House on September 22.

[Featured Image by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images]