Elisabeth Moss Denies Scientology Has Affected Her Career

After The Handmaid’s Tale debuted, star Elisabeth Moss was asked by a fan to compare the plot of that drama to her real-life experiences with Scientology. The question drew a response that was filled with both subtext and defensive remarks. Now, as the subject again comes up, this time in a public interview, Moss more openly refuses to acknowledge any connection between her religious practices and her professional success.

Elisabeth Moss Keeps Her Scientology Talk Personal

Participating in an interview with Today journalist Willie Geist, The Handmaid’s Tale star Elisabeth Moss spoke about the massive level of success she has achieved in recent years, according to Entertainment Tonight. The Handmaid’s Tale wasn’t the only critically acclaimed television event in which Moss has been cast. Previously, she starred in Mad Men, the series that first launched her into success and drew the attention of both public audiences and Hollywood executives.

Recognizing this run of good luck, Geist inquired how Elisabeth felt about discussing her Scientology views publicly. The actress says she will be happy to talk about Scientology in a one on one discussion with anyone, but indicated that a filmed or internet chat was out of the question.

Pressing the matter only slightly, Willie Geist remarked that being a Scientologist doesn’t seem to have inhibited Moss’s career.

“I feel like I’ve done OK,” replied The Handmaid’s Tale actress.

Elisabeth added that she doesn’t pay much attention to how her religion affects her career. She says her only concern is in how her work is received by the public.

The Incident That Outed Elisabeth Moss As A Scientologist

While her fans may have previously known of her religious leanings, it wasn’t until earlier this year that a fan drew attention to Moss for her beliefs, reports New York Daily News. Specifically, the fan asked Elisabeth if the plot of The Handmaid’s Tale affected her views of Scientology, given what has recently been shared about the organization.

“Gilead and Scientology both believe that all outside sources (aka news) are wrong and evil…it’s just very interesting,” the fan pointed out to Moss.

In responding, Elisabeth told the fan that she was misinformed and that Scientology is far more tolerant than people believe. She added that equality and freedom for “every race, religion, and creed” are at the base of her beliefs. Elisabeth Moss also stated that, because of those factors meaning so much to her on a personal level, The Handmaid’s Tale touched her emotionally and spiritually.

The actress ended her response by thanking the fan for the “interesting” inquiry.

