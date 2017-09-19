‘Stronger’ Star Jake Gyllenhaal On Growing Up In Hollywood And Tackling The Boston Marathon Bombing

Born to Hollywood director Stephen Gyllenhaal and screenwriter Naomi Foner, Jake Gyllenhaal has already spent a lifetime in the spotlight, even though he’s only 36-years-old. That means he’s used to being the center of attention for public gossip and tabloid conjecture. For instance, Jake dismisses once and for all that his godfather, Paul Newman, was the one to teach him how to drive. That honor fell to Jake’s father. That’s just one misconception Gyllenhaal dismisses as he talks about life in the limelight and starring in an emotional depiction of one of the Boston Marathon bombing survivors.

Jake Gyllenhaal On Hollywood Living

While the rest of the world might think growing up in Hollywood is all glitz and wild parties, Jake Gyllenhaal tells CBS News nothing could be further from the truth. At least as far as he’s concerned, life in Hollywood has been more about hard work and commitment to one’s craft than about having a good time. The actor recalls that his filmmaking parents were either working hard on a project or struggling to get some new project approved.

The parties were few and far between, says Gyllenhaal.

As an adult, things have changed very little for the actor. He’s worked hard for most of his life, pursuing his own dreams of acting and that has largely paid off for the Oscar-nominated star. The nomination, of course, was for Brokeback Mountain, but if rumors prove true, it won’t be the only nomination to Jake’s credit.

Stronger May Net Jake Gyllenhaal An Oscar Win

In Stronger, Jake Gyllenhaal plays Jeff Bauman, a survivor of the Boston Marathon bombing, reports BuzzFeed News. In real life, Bauman lost both of his legs and faced a recovery that proved so challenging that he drew the admiration of the entire city, an inspirational story Gyllenhaal now hopes to recapture on the silver screen.

“His story just humbled me and made me feel like I was nowhere near the person that he is,” Gyllenhaal said. “And I questioned while I was doing it whether I ever could be.”

In preparing for the film, Jake says he enlisted the help of Bauman to teach him how to move and maneuver himself. Gyllenhaal worked with Bauman closely, so he could believably play someone with no legs. The hard work paid off.

“In the movie, it’s just perfect,” says Jake Gyllenhaal.

Stronger debuts in theaters on September 22.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]