Neil deGrasse Tyson Says We Waited Too Long To Act On Climate Change

As the world works to establish rules for limiting the effects industrialization is having on our environment, Neil deGrasse Tyson is suggesting recent efforts may be too little, too late. Looking at recent meteorological events, including Hurricanes Irma and Harvey, Tyson says he’s concerned that the world has already waited too long. Speaking specifically of the United States, Neil says we “might not be able to recover” from the devastation.

Neil deGrasse Tyson Believes Climate Change Is Responsible For Recent Hurricanes

Participating in an interview with Fareed Zakaria on CNN’s GPS, the issue of climate change’s relation to recent events was addressed. The discussion began with coverage of Homeland Security Adviser Tom Bossert’s reluctance to admit climate change played a part in the recent hurricanes, which have devastated much of the country’s southern and eastern coasts. Bossert’s statements are considered controversial, particularly because scientific evidence suggests that climate change did cause the storms to become more powerful than they otherwise might have been.

“Fifty inches of rain in Houston!” Tyson exclaimed in an emotional outburst. “This is a shot across our bow, a hurricane the width of Florida going up the center of Florida!”

Tyson added that he finds fault with officials who “cherry pick” scientific findings to suit their political agendas. In spite of the fact that the science proves climate change to be a fact from multiple studies, political leaders continue to debate the issue. That, says Neil, is what has kept the world from making necessary changes.

We’re “Too Late” Warns Neil deGrasse Tyson

Neil went on to explain that the real problem comes into play when politicians are arguing about whether or not climate change is real, according to Fortune. Instead, he suggests the evidence should be accepted as fact, so both sides can then search for ways to limit the worsening of the situation. Tyson believes that would be a more worthwhile debate.

Even if the government took Neil’s advice, the scientist suggests it may already be too late to act for coastal portions of the United States.

“I worry that we might not be able to recover from this because all our greatest cities are on the oceans and water’s edges, historically for commerce and transportation,” says Mr. Tyson.

Neil deGrasse Tyson says those coastal cities are to be the first casualties and suggests there’s no way around that. To save the coasts, he says we would need the ability to pick up entire cities and move them 20 miles inland. The fact that the effects of climate change – hurricanes and wildfires, to name a few – are occurring faster than man can respond suggests we’ll soon experience economic consequences as devastating as the meteorological events themselves.

