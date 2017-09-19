Meghan McCain Joining ‘The View’ Soon? Two Sides Reportedly Very Close To Completing Deal

Meghan McCain is reportedly close to a deal to join The View, with news that the two sides are in late-stage negotiations coming the same day as the abrupt departure of host Jedediah Bila.

McCain, the daughter of Sen. John McCain, had just left her position at Fox News last week and now is reportedly in talks to fill Bila’s seat on the all-woman panel. Bila had represented the conservative viewpoint on the politically minded panel show, something sources close to the show say McCain can now fill.

If Meghan McCain is joining The View, the deal may come very quickly. Hollywood Life speculated that McCain may have already been in talks with ABC when she announced her departure from Fox News, noting the timing of her announcement was very close to Bila’s departure from the show. While the show officially said Bila is leaving to focus on other projects including her new book, there was widespread speculation that Bila’s tough line of questioning for Hillary Clinton may have played a role in her departure.

CNN reported that Meghan McCain is in “late-stage talks” to join The View, but that the deal is not completed. It would not be a significant departure from McCain’s previous work. At Fox News, she was a co-host of Outnumbered, which has a panel-style format similar to The View.

McCain would also offer a conservative viewpoint while still being critical of Donald Trump. Like her father, Meghan McCain has been a frequent critic of the president, including his treatment of women. After Trump’s Twitter attack on Morning Joe host Mika Brzezinski, McCain slammed Trump.

“This is beneath the dignity of the White House and the presidency,” McCain said in an episode of Outnumbered. “We have so much going on with healthcare, with Russia, with North Korea, these are the issues I would like to focus on. It changes the narrative.”

McCain added that she did not want to be associated with a political party that did not respect women, saying that Trump’s actions made it much more difficult for her to achieve her goal of attracting more millennial women into the conservative movement.

It is not clear when Meghan McCain would officially join The View or how close the two sides may be in negotiations. Neither side has spoken publicly about the rumors of her joining the show.

