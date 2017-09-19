‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: ‘Chabby’ Go On A Mission, Chad And Abigail Desperately Try To Find Dario

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of September 25 reveal one couple will go on a mission. Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) and Abigail (Marci Miller) will desperately search for Dario Hernandez (Jordi Vilasuso.) Why do they need to find him? Does this have to do with the “Chabby” wedding or is it regarding the criminal case against Commissioner Raines (Aaron D. Spears?)

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on the NBC soap opera.

Everyone thought the storyline involving Dario was finished. His real partner in crime was exposed and Commissioner Raines is behind bars. However, She Knows reported that Chad and Abby will “desperately” search for the man. What reason could they have to look for Dario, especially when it is the same week as the double wedding?

Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease that the wedding plans will hit a complication. Since it is “Chabby” looking for Dario, and not law enforcement, it must have to do with the marriage. In the hospital, Abigail was assured that the divorce would go through within a few weeks. However, could there be a legal issue that prevents the wedding from taking place?

It seems that the issue might be resolved quickly. The day after “Chabby” look for Dario, Abigail has her bachelorette party. It was also revealed that Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth) shares some good news with the bride-to-be. However, that doesn’t mean the wedding will go smoothly. According to Soap Opera Spy, there will be an unexpected guest that shows up. It will affect both couples, but mostly Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) and Paul Narita (Christopher Sean.)

Celeb Dirty Laundry also reported additional Days Of Our Lives spoilers. The unexpected guest will make a shocking announcement. Some fans believe that the wedding crasher will announce that Will Horton (Chandler Massey) is alive. This would certainly affect “Paulson,” as well as every guest at the wedding. Everyone in Salem thinks Will died by the hands of Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson.) When he turns up alive, he will have a lot of explaining to do.

Hey, @jordivilasuso …that was one hell of an exit yesterday. You real cool and missed. ????#MickeyMouseClub #Days A post shared by Marci Miller (@_marcimiller_) on Aug 1, 2017 at 2:00pm PDT

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]