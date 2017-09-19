Kevin Hart Issues Emotional Apology To Wife And Kids Amid Extortion Drama

Kevin Hart is known as one of the funniest and most famous comedians in the world, but he is not immune to going through rough times like the rest of us. He is in the middle of an alleged extortion situation, where an unidentified person has tried to extort him for a video that is sexually explicit.

Extortion is never an easy situation, but it is especially difficult for Hart at this time. He is expecting a child with his wife, Eniko Parrish, and this kind of negative publicity and drama cannot be good for their relationship. Hart has made it clear that he is remorseful for putting his family in this situation and sent out an apology to his wife and kids, Hendrix and Haven Hart, on Saturday evening.

TMZ has reported that a woman demanded to be financially compensated after she and Hart filmed a “sexually suggestive” video. The site did report that the video is not of the “sex tape” variety.

A representative of Hart talked to People and made it clear that the woman was out to set Hart up.

“Someone tried to set Kevin up in a failed extortion attempt. As law enforcement is involved, we cannot comment further as it could affect the investigation.”

Needless to say, Hart is going through a rough situation. He put himself in the situation, but no one deserves their private mistakes to be brought out in such a public manner, especially with the pain that this situation could put his family through.

That being said, Hart’s apology was emotional and heartfelt to his family.

“I’m at a place in my life where I feel like I have a target on my back. And because of that I should make smart decisions. And recently, I didn’t. You know, I’m not perfect. I’m not going to sit up here and say that I am or claim to be in any way shape or form. And I made a bad error in judgement and I put myself in a bad environment where only bad things can happen and they did. And in doing that I know that I’m going to hurt the people closest to me, who’ve I talked to and apologized to, that would be my wife and my kids.”

Hart may be going through a rough period right now, but he will get through it and come out stronger. His wife has seemingly remained supportive and was recently spotted still wearing her wedding ring. Hopefully, Hart and his family will be able to get through this situation together without damage to their relationships.

[Featured Image by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Images]