Jennifer Garner Allegedly Devastated As Ben Affleck, Lindsay Shookus Share PDA Romance At Emmys

Jennifer Garner was allegedly devastated to have seen Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus attend the Emmys red carpet together, making it known the actor has officially moved on.

While it’s been known that Ben had been seeing Jennifer for quite some time now, the Emmys were the first time the duo hit the red carpet hand-in-hand, and it goes without saying that the duo was definitely affectionate to one another.

For Jennifer Garner, according to Celeb Dirty Laundry, this must have been extremely heartbreaking considering how she always had her ex-husband accompany her to all the award shows in Los Angeles.

From the Golden Globes to the Academy Awards, so to sink in the fact that Ben is now with another woman is said to be something that the actress is still coming to terms with, particularly when seeing photos of her former partner and his new girlfriend.

CDL continues to add that Jennifer Garner’s relationship with the Argo actor has been extremely challenging at times, especially after the mother-of-three had made the move to file for divorce two years ago.

Now that they are no longer together, Jennifer Garner has tried her best to stay on good terms with her ex-husband for the sake of their children, whom they are both co-parenting together to the best of their abilities.

Jennifer Garner has never publicly commented on Ben’s new relationship with Lindsay, but according to insiders, she’s gradually beginning to accept the fact that her marriage is over, despite it being hard to comprehend, seeing that the Hollywood couple had been together for well over 10 years.

The outlet continues to stress that one of Jennifer Garner’s biggest concerns is that she doesn’t want her children around a handful of women that Ben may end up dating in the future, implying that Lindsay will not be staying around for long.

She wants to see how long the couple will last before she even considers the idea of having her children around the TV producer.

From what’s been gathered, Ben is reportedly happier than ever with Shookus, with reports claiming that they understand each other more than people could imagine.

[Featured Image by Charley Gallay/Getty Images]