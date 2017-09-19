WWE Rumors: Bill Goldberg Returning For Huge Role At ‘WrestleMania 34’

After twelve years, Bill Goldberg made his WWE return last October and took the wrestling world by storm after defeating Brock Lesnar at WWE Survivor Series. One match became a final run and Goldberg became the WWE Universal Champion. The epic run came to an end at WrestleMania 33 after he dropped the title to Lesnar. There is speculation about his future, but it’s believed Goldberg is officially retired from the ring.

He will be remembered for his historic run in WCW more than anything else. However, the WWE Universe would much prefer to remember Goldberg’s retirement match with Brock Lesnar in Orlando than the way his initial run with WWE ended in New York with Lesnar. Unless something big, Bill Goldberg has wrestled his last match. It’s being reported that he’ll have the chance to hang up his boots in New Orleans next year.

Recently, it was being rumored that Dave Bautista was the frontrunner to headline the WWE Hall of Fame next year during WrestleMania 34 weekend. His induction still remains a strong possibility, but it’s coming to light that WWE officials are planning for Bill Goldberg to be the big name inducted into the Hall of Fame next year in New Orleans. On paper, he would be a popular choice only a year removed from his latest run.

There is no doubting Goldberg’s place in wrestling history. At the heyday of the Attitude Era, Goldberg was as popular for WCW as Stone Cold or The Rock were for WWF. His historic winning streak and two runs on WWE programming have given him roughly two decades in this business. He has taken some time away or been forced into exile, but there is no denying that Bill Goldberg deserves a WWE Hall of Fame induction.

Bill Goldberg rose to superstardom by being the man with the perfect record. His wrestling career was far from perfection, but ending his run with his family at WrestleMania 33 is a near perfect ending. The icing on the cake would be a WWE Hall of Fame induction next year in New Orleans. It’s still early to confirm an induction for anyone, but Goldberg seems to be at the very top of the list for WrestleMania 34 next year.

