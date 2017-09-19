‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 25 Premiere Recap: Which Pair Performed Best?

Dancing with the Stars Season 25 has kicked off and it seems like fans are in for surprising results as this season’s roster delivers exciting competition with the show’s resident pro dancers.

Early predictions for the 25th edition of the reality talent show made it apparent that the competition between celebrities from varying fields will be outstanding as the popular ABC series roped in people from the worlds of theater, acting, sports, music, and even business to outperform the others on the dance floor.

According to ABC News, this year’s Dancing with the Stars roster includes husband and wife, Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey, who were paired with another married couple, Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy. WWE wrestler Nikki Bella, Paralympian Victoria Arlen, NFL star Terrell Owens, and NBA star Derek Fisher has also joined the mix, as well as “Shark Tank” mogul Barbara Corcoran, Broadway actor Jordan Fisher, singer Debbie Gibson, actors Frankie Muniz and Sasha Pieterse, HGTV host Drew Scott, and violinist Lindsey Stirling.

Out of the 13 contestants, Goldderby believed that Jordan Fisher will be the frontrunner for Dancing with the Stars, with the odds of 9/4 or a 34 percent chance at getting the Mirror Ball Trophy. Of course, such predictions are wrong most of the time as last year’s winner, Rashad Jennings, wasn’t in any of these forecasts.

Now, a recap from the same outlet reveals that the Broadway star received 22 points from the judges, one of the highest score of the night so far. DWTS judge Carrie Ann Inaba called their performance a “wowza.”

“It’s week one, you shouldn’t be dancing like that yet! … You added so much swagger … you guys are a partnership to watch.”

However, he is not alone in first place as last performers Lindsey Stirling and Mark Ballas enter the stage with a bang, dancing cha cha to the tune of Madcon’s “Don’t Worry.” Based on judge Len Goodman’s comments, the two were superb during the night’s last performance as Goldderby notes how Dancing with the Stars definitely “saved the best for last.”

“It was crisp, it was clean, lovely leg action, nice hip action. That for me was the dance of the night,” Goodman said.

Vannesa Lachey and Maks Chmerkovskiy is close behind with 21 points, thanks to their “proper cha cha” to the tune of “Woman” by Kesha featuring The Dap-Kings Horns. Judge Bruno Tonioli even lauded the pair’s variation and a well-maintained posture for Vannesa whom he dubbed as a “yummy mommy with a sexy carriage.”

In third place is WWE star Nikki Bella and partner Artem Chigvintsev who got 20 points for their performance of Pink’s hit single “So What!” matched with full pyrotechnic effects.

While not always true of the Tango, in the squared circle, someone's gotta go out on their back! @artemchigvintse @BellaTwins #DWTS pic.twitter.com/jnmY3TNJiC — Official DWTS (@DancingABC) September 19, 2017

While she did not really feel as confident on the dance floor as she is on the ring, Bella definitely made an explosive debut in the Dancing with the Stars stage and got minor pointers from Goodman.

“Once you got into hold … you had good body contact … Stop looking down, lift your chin up and sizzle — well done!”

Tied at fourth place are Frankie Muniz and Arlen with 19 points, while Derek Fisher, Nick Lachey, and Sasha Pieterse all got 18 points and are at fifth place.

Gibson, whom Goldderby dubbed as “one of the big question marks of the season” got 17 points from the judges for her performance of her own song “Lost in Your Eyes” with partner Alan Bersten. Aside from a passing grade, the pair were also lauded for their “great chemistry” on stage.

Trailing at the bottom three are Drew Scott and Emma Slater with 16 points, Terrell Owens and Cheryl Burke with 15, and Barbara Corcoran and Keo Motsepe with 14—the lowest score of the Dancing with the Stars Season 25 premiere.

[Featured Image by ABC]