Selena Gomez Is Now Collaborating With Puma As Their Newest Celebrity Designer

On September 18, Selena Gomez made an announcement that she would be collaborating on a new design collection. The singer, who recently announced via Instagram that she had undergone a kidney transplant because of her Lupus, will apparently be collaborating with Puma as their newest celebrity designer.

As Billboard reported, Selena Gomez follows in the footsteps of Rihanna, who has also been a design collaborator with the footwear giant. Although it has not been confirmed that the ‘Bad Liar’ singer would be taking on the same role that Rihanna did, if she does, this means that she would be acting as a creative director, designer, and collaborator.

In her statement, Selena Gomez said that, “being part of the PUMA family is very exciting for me.” The singer went on to say that she believes that when it comes to mashing up both fashion with athletic wear, Puma has “changed the game.” She said it is quite amazing to see how much of an influence the fashion brand has on both overall culture, as well as style as a whole. Selena Gomez also shared that she is quite excited to be a part of the Puma family and their influence on fashion, as she really hopes that “we can create something special together.”

Officially a part of the fam @puma #pumapartner A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Sep 18, 2017 at 10:00am PDT

Although the singer did not share exactly what her role will be when it comes to being a celebrity designer for Puma, she did indicate that there are already things in the works. According to Selena Gomez, there are already some “cool projects” that she and the company have begun working on.

Recently Gomez’s boyfriend, The Weeknd, partnered with Puma to create his own shoe design. The couple was even seen wearing his XO Parallel shoe earlier in the summer.

It’s been so much fun working with @Coach and @StuartVevers on designing my very own bag: the Selena Grace. Come see it and meet me at Coach House New York on Sept. 13! #CoachxSelena #CoachNY A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Aug 6, 2017 at 10:55am PDT

While The Weeknd did his own shoe design, it seems that Selena Gomez will be focusing more on athletic wear pieces. With her focus being on separate pieces of athletic wear, fans of the singer and Puma will be able to get their hands on things such as velour tops and sports bras, among other things.

Selena Gomez’s collaboration with Puma marks the second time that the singer has been a design collaborator for a major fashion brand. The first collaboration for the singer being her extremely successful Coach collection and collaboration.

[Featured Image by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images]