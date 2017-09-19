As Meghan Markle and Prince Harry engagement rumors continue to swirl, a recent report reveals what could be the biggest hint that the Suits actress is moving to London more permanently to be closer to her royal beau.

Last week, it was reported that the 36-year-old actress has already met Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Harry’s grandmother. The meeting, which reportedly took place on September 3 in Scotland, happened just days after Meghan and Harry returned from their weeks-long holiday in Africa, Elle UK reported. Additionally, Harry’s father Prince Charles and stepmother Camilla Bowles-Parker were also at the gathering.

“The entire weekend was a success. He [Harry] was able to introduce someone he loves to someone he cares for deeply,” an insider said.

With Meghan having been introduced to Queen Elizabeth and the rest of the royal family, many now speculate that Harry is preparing to pop the big question. One source suggested that Harry may propose to Meghan with Princess Margaret’s ruby engagement ring, which was given to him by Queen Elizabeth herself.

With Princess Diana’s 20th death anniversary in August and Prince William and Kate Middleton’s pregnancy announcement this month, the royals already have a lot on their plate. One source claimed that Harry was hoping to officially announce his engagement to Meghan after their trip to Botswana in August, but was forced to delay it when Duchess Kate had to announce her pregnancy, Life & Style reported.

Although there hasn’t been an official statement from the Kensington Palace yet, reports are saying that Meghan Markle already made several changes to her routine as she prepares to move to the U.K. in order to spend more time with Prince Harry.

A source told the Daily Mail that the actress has allegedly prematurely ended her VIP contract with Audi North America. It was said that she was no longer in need of the £40,000 car she used under her contract with Audi as she plans to “spend more time in the U.K.” starting November.

Interestingly, another insider revealed that Meghan, who plays paralegal-turned-lawyer Rachel Zane in Suits, is committed to filming until Christmas only and it remains unclear what her plans will be after that.

Like other car companies, Audi has links with celebrities and other VIPs who act as ambassadors for the luxury brand. Generally, under the contract, they get to use a car for free or at a preferred rate for doing appearances at Audi events or by simply being seen or associated with the brand.

In the last four years, Meghan has been driving an Audi Q5 sports utility vehicle as a member of the Audi VIP Program. However, a source explained that Meghan’s contract with Audi was like a “normal commercial contract,” under which Meghan was “treated like a normal customer” who paid for the car she was using. But unlike regular customers, she was subjected to some special treatment due to her celebrity status.

Audi refused to issue a statement regarding the actress’ contract.

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expected to make their first public appearance as a couple at the Invictus Games in Toronto this week.

[Featured Image by Robin Marchant/Getty Images]