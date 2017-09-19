Ryan Phillippe’s girlfriend, or now, ex-girlfriend Elsie Hewitt has filed a lawsuit and is accusing the actor of assaulting her and beating her up. In her lawsuit, Hewitt also says that Ryan Phillippe, (Reese Witherspoon’s ex, and father of her two children) allegedly has a drug problem, and abuses cocaine, ecstasy, psychedelic mushrooms, and steroids. Elsie Hewitt, 21, says that Phillippe, 43, beat her up, putting her in the hospital. According to the lawsuit, Hewitt is seeking $1 million.

Sadly, if this is true, Elsie Hewitt would not be the first girlfriend of a famous actor or an athlete who has been assaulted. Former quarterback Johnny Manziel was indicted on charges that he assaulted a former girlfriend, threatening to kill her in a car, throwing her against the dashboard.

But instead of taking responsibility, Manziel’s lawyer blamed the alleged assault on his client’s maturity level.

“Johnny is coming around. He is awfully young, and he is thrust into the maturation process. It is unfortunate that these circumstances have presented themselves.”

But while sometimes things are cut-and-dried, others are falsely accused, and the scenario between Ryan Phillippe and Elsie Hewitt is turning out to be a “he said she said” situation with Ryan Phillippe insisting that he wasn’t the aggressor in the conflict that left Hewitt bruised and battered.

Ryan Phillippe 'accused of domestic abuse' by girlfriend Sources close to Phillippe tell DailyMai… https://t.co/0tgWj1Osxj — Street Style Daily (@HotStreetStyle) September 19, 2017

Elsie Hewitt says that on July 4th, she went to Ryan Phillippe’s house to pick up some things and found the actor to be drunk. Hewitt says that after talking to Phillippe and trying to reason with him, he attacked her, throwing her down a flight of stairs.

Hewitt says it didn’t end there, as Phillippe continued his alleged assault, picking her up again and throwing her down another flight of stairs screaming at her.

“Get the f*** out of my house you crazy c**t.”

Elsie Hewitt went to the hospital where the police were called. Hewitt got a protective order. According to the lawsuit, Hewitt suffered chest wall pain, abrasions, and severe bruising.

But according to TMZ, sources connected with Ryan Phillippe tell a very different story.

“Elsie showed up to Ryan’s house uninvited and under the influence several days after he broke up with her. They say she was the one who attacked Ryan and refused to leave his home. He removed her from the premises and he claims she fell and hurt herself.”

Allegedly, the Los Angeles City Attorney refused to prosecute after doing their own investigation, and friends of Phillippe say that Hewitt filed the lawsuit out of revenge.

Ryan Phillippe's Ex Says He Beat Her https://t.co/U1Jg5ONGRs via @jezebel — J Woods Likes Teens (@ukuleledan) September 19, 2017

Elsie Hewitt, a model who has recently posed for Playboy, shared photos of cuts and bruises with the press. But Ryan Phillippe says that she received the injuries when she fell after being escorted off his property days after their breakup. Sources close to Ryan Phillippe say that there was no domestic violence in the relationship, and the lawsuit is based on revenge and an interest in fame.

View Photos of Elsie Hewitt’s Injuries Here

A publication called Blast is the exclusive source of the photos of Elsie Hewitt’s injuries. Ryan Phillippe and Elsie Hewitt started dating back in April when according to Hewitt, Phillippe became “infatuated” with her.

Elsie Hewitt says that the argument started after Ryan Phillippe began acting jealous when she attracted the attention of other men at a party. She claims that Ryan felt “ignored” and “neglected.”

Do you think Ryan Phillippe assaulted Elsie Hewitt, or is Hewitt embellishing the story?

[Featured Image by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images]