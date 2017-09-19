‘Fifty Shades Freed’: Dakota Johnson’s Alleged Bad Behavior Ruined Friendship With Jamie Dornan

Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan have been subjects of dating rumors for quite awhile now despite the Fifty Shades Freed actor’s four-year marriage to Amelia Warner. However, the co-stars have always noted that they are good pals even before they took their iconic roles in the erotic novel-turned-movie. But is their friendship now ruined by the actress’ alleged bad behavior?

Over the weekend, a report emerged claiming that Dakota Johnson (Anastasia Steele) was acting like a “diva” on the Fifty Shades Freed set. In fact, the 27-year-old actress and Jamie Dornan (Christian Grey) are allegedly not on speaking terms because The Peanut Butter Falcon star was “out of control.”

According to the outlet, a source shared that one producer even gave Melanie Griffith (Dakota Johnson’s mother) a call to report her daughter’s disappointing behavior. The insider also claimed that “all of the people working on Fifty Shades are very happy this was the last installment of the trilogy!”

The new revelation certainly came as a complete shock to everyone since both Jamie Dornan and director James Foley have previously praised Dakota Johnson for being professional. Multiple reports also revealed that the co-stars became even closer while filming the Fifty Shades trilogy.

After the report about Dakota Johnson’s diva-like behavior was released, Gossip Cop quickly slammed the claims.

The site said that there is absolutely no truth to all that was said about Dakota Johnson and her alleged ruined friendship with Jamie Dornan. Gossip Cop then reminded everyone that the shooting for Fifty Shades Freed is already over since it was filmed back-to-back with Fifty Shades Darker, which came out earlier this year.

If Dakota Johnson is, in fact, a diva on the Fifty Shades Freed set, then this should have already been an issue when Fifty Shades Darker was first launched. However, the How To Be Single actress received nothing but compliments from Jamie Dornan and the people she worked with, making the recent claims hard to believe.

Meanwhile, Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson have previously shared that their real-life friendship always comes in handy when they shoot their intimate scenes. The Fifty Shades Freed co-stars revealed that the best thing about being good friends while working on this very challenging film is that they know each other well and that they don’t have any trust issues.

Fifty Shades Freed is set to be released on February 9, 2018.

