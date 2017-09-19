‘DOOL’ Spoilers: Bryan Dattilo Discusses Alison Sweeney’s Return, Actor Teases Lucas And Sami Scenes

Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease the return of Alison Sweeney. She will be reprising the role of Sami Brady and is supposed to make her appearance next month. Recently, actor Bryan Dattilo, who plays Lucas Horton, talked about working with Sweeney again. He also hinted there will be some Lucas and Sami scenes.

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on the NBC soap opera.

According to SoapHub, Bryan Dattilo was excited to work with Alison Sweeney again. They are both fan-favorites and at one time were a couple. Lucas and Sami even had a child together, Will Horton (Chandler Massey.) When talking about his former co-star returning to Salem, Dattilo had nothing but positive things to say.

“Alison’s so good at what she does. She’s so Sweeney. She’s just smart at what she does at work. She sees scenes in a lot of different ways. She’s a smart actor, and she’s also a smart director.”

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Sami’s return is connected to Will Horton turning up alive. Dattilo couldn’t share any specific details. However, he did tease that there will be some Lucas and Sami scenes. This makes sense since the son that they previously lost is suddenly alive and in Salem. The timing of Dattilo’s interview is also interesting. On yesterday’s episode, Lucas was drunk and “saw” his dead son. Will mentioned Lucas and Sami together, which had fans talking.

“At first, I wondered, ‘Am I going to have the chance to work with her?’ Then, to find out we were going to have some stuff together was really cool.”

Even though anything can happen and the two have a long history, it is unlikely they will get back together. Sami is only in Salem temporarily. However, during her brief return, expect her to be involved in a lot of different scenes. She will also have interactions with several characters, including Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker.)

DOOL spoilers hint that Lucas has not hit rock bottom yet. He will continue to spiral downward. Unfortunately, a ghostly visit from his son will not change that. However, don’t expect Will to remain a figment of Lucas’ imagination. He is really alive and soon, everyone in Salem will find out the truth. It has been teased that it will definitely cause some complications for Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) and Paul Narita’s (Christopher Sean) relationship.

What do you think will happen with Lucas and Sami on Days Of Our Lives?

[Featured Image by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Days Of Our Lives]