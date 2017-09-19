Kevin Hart’s Ex-Wife Torrei Recalls Why Their Marriage Ended Amid Extortion Drama

Kevin Hart’s ex-wife, Torrei, is sharing her thoughts about the comedian once again now that he has the public’s attention as people scrutinize his recent public apology about making “a bad error in judgment.”

The drama has reached its peak when the 38-year-old actor-comedian from Philadelphia fessed up—sort of—in an Instagram video and admitted that he would rather talk about it than be a victim of extortion.

Based on Us Weekly’s report, Hart posted an apology clip to his family as he tries to explain the sticky situation he is in.

“You know, I’m not perfect. I’m not going to sit up here and say that I am or claim to be in any way shape or form,” he began.

“And I made a bad error in judgment and I put myself in an environment where only bad things can happen and they did. And in doing that I know that I’m going to hurt the people closest to me, who’ve I talked to and apologized to … my wife and my kids.”

While Kevin Hart did say that there is no excuse for what he did, E! News noted how he never explicitly admitted to cheating on his pregnant wife, Eniko Parrish, and diverted the public’s attention to the attempted extortion.

“At the end of the day, man, I just simply got to do better. But I’m also not going to allow a person to have financial gain off of my mistakes, and in this particular situation, that’s what was attempted. I said I’d rather ‘fess up to my mistakes.”

Now, his ex-wife, Torrei, is opening up about her failed marriage with the Ride Along star, revealing that the “lies and infidelity” led to their split.

Speaking to Inside Edition, Torrei recalled the first time she met Kevin and how he changed a lot since then. The former couple got married and divorced in 2011 after three years of marriage.

“When I met him, he was selling sneakers. He starts to get fame and I’m feeling, okay, well, a little left behind. We grew apart.”

Based on Torrei’s statement, she is convinced that Kevin Hart cheated on her with Parrish, whom he married five years after their divorce.

However, the comedian and his current wife have repeatedly denied this, with Parrish even denying that she is a “home-wrecker” in a previous report by the Inquisitr.

“Their marriage was broken way before I came in the picture,” she wrote in an Instagram post that has since been deleted.

Of course, there is a lot that remains unknown on that matter as only those involved could only truly understand. What we do know now is that the comedian has decided to push back against those trying to extort money from him by mashing up clips that TMZ sources believe were taken from different times, with different people to produce something that looks like a sex tape.

At the very least, Kevin Hart is trying to prevent his current marriage from failing and focusing on making his family his topmost priority by not allowing the extortionist to victimize him.

