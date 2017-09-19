WWE News: Former WWE Divas Champion Paige Gives Major Update On Her Return

In major news, the WWE women’s division could soon be getting back one of its top stars as Paige posted a positive update about her return. The former WWE Divas Champion has been out of action for quite some time now and has yet to be seen anywhere near a WWE ring. However, her recent post suggests she is much closer to actually coming back to work for the company than ever. Could this mean a boost for one of the WWE women’s rosters in the coming weeks and if so, what will Paige’s role be? Here are the latest details and speculation about the former champion.

As Jeremy Bennett of Sportskeeda indicated on Monday, Paige sent out an update on Twitter earlier with a photo of the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The photo also included an encouraging caption “Good day today” with several emojis hinting that she is training towards her return to the wrestling ring. That’s good news for fans of the former Divas Champion as she has been out of action since June of last year following suspensions and dealing with her neck injury. There has also been a photo and video leak scandal, as well as issues with her fiancee, former WWE Champion Alberto Del Rio during her time away.

It appears based on Paige’s post that she is finally getting ready to make a return and that could make for some exciting new feuds on the main roster. Paige really hasn’t worked with several of the newer women’s stars on Raw too much including current Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax. Adding Paige into the mix of contenders could certainly spice things up as far as the division goes and who knows, she may even get another title reign out of it. That said, WWE may choose to keep her competitive for the time being just to help them promote.

After posting the photo update on her Twitter account (see below), Paige received some encouragement from a few members of the NXT women’s division. Current roster members Billie Kay and Ember Moon each sent out their own reply tweets to Paige. Billie Kay simply tweeted “Yes!!” with a few emojis while Ember Moon gave her a “Get it girl!” tweet to encourage her return to the ring.

There were plenty of people who doubted that Paige would ever make a return to a WWE ring based on her various issues. Among them were the back-to-back suspensions under WWE’s Wellness Policy. One more of those would mean she is let go by the company. However, Paige has contended that at least one of those was a scheduling mixup which resulted in her not having the test done in the required timeframe. The other one Paige indicated was due to a prescribed medication she was on.

WWE also has a major vested interested in Paige in the near future. This is due to the fact there is a biopic based on her wrestling story being produced by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s company and WWE Studios. While Paige isn’t actually in the upcoming project, WWE definitely wants her around for the publicity and press involved with promoting such a movie.

Once Paige makes a return it’s really going to be interesting to see what direction WWE goes with her in terms of the women’s division. She was drafted to the Raw roster way back in July of last year, but as fans know, superstars could show up on either show as free agents. It wouldn’t be surprising to see her added to the “blue brand” although the Monday night show gives her more publicity for that biopic.

An immediate feud with Alexa Bliss would be something different, with Paige showing up to challenge the champion. WWE may want to give her a different direction though. Before she went on this hiatus, Paige seemed to be jobbing to newer roster members including Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks. With rumors that former WWE NXT Champion Asuka will also be joining Raw, it makes things that much more interesting for the championship picture going forward.

[Featured Image by WWE]