Is Gwen Stefani Pregnant? ‘The Voice’ Coach Teases Major Announcement

Gwen Stefani pregnancy rumors have been in full swing for several months. Ever since she and Blake Shelton went public with their relationship, just about everyone has wondered whether the two will start a family together (Stefani has three sons with her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale). However, no such news has been confirmed to date.

Stefani has reportedly always wanted to have a little girl and since her relationship with Shelton is so amazing, it seems like having a baby could be something that the lovebirds want to do.

All of that said, it’s no surprise that fans totally freaked out when Stefani teased a “big announcement” coming on Thursday. While fans all over the globe started speculating, it seems pretty clear that Stefani is going to announce the release of a holiday album — not a Christmas baby (or a 2018 baby, for that matter).

You can check out Stefani’s pre-announcement in the Twitter post below. Within minutes, people started wondering what Stefani’s news was, some people even thinking that the video was just a decoy to throw people off the baby scent. However, just like every other time that the Stefani baby rumors aren’t true, she probably isn’t pregnant. And, if for some reason she is, that’s probably not what Thursday’s announcement is going to be about.

Despite not getting engaged (or having children together), Stefani and Shelton seem to be going strong. The two are so super supportive of one another and don’t seem to let the gossip and online tabloid fodder bother them much.

Recently, Stefani actually changed her Twitter photo to a picture of Shelton’s new song, “I’ll Name the Dogs.” Any die-hard Stefani fan may read into that and think that it means something more, especially since Shelton’s song is about two people falling in love and sharing their lives together.

If Stefani and Shelton want to have children, that might be a bit of a challenge. Although it is hard to believe, Stefani is going to turn 48 in October. Perhaps an engagement is more on par with what will actually happen in this romance.

I get to kiss on the birthday boy @blakeshelton #happybirthdaycowboy gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Jun 18, 2017 at 4:02pm PDT

