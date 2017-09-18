NFL Rumors: Colin Kaepernick May Have Chance At NFL Comeback As Vikings Run Into Quarterback Quandary

The NFL rumors are pointing to a potential new chance for Colin Kaepernick, with a number of teams running into big quarterback troubles after the first two weeks of the season.

After opting out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers and entering free agency, Kaepernick has seen not a bit of action through the offseason, training camp, and into the start of the 2017 season. Even though he was the strongest free agent quarterback based on statistics and his history of brining a team to the NFC Championship game and Super Bowl in subsequent seasons, Kaepernick was passed over again and again when teams had quarterback openings.

The widespread speculation is that Kaepernick’s decision to sit out the national anthem in protest of police brutality against minorities led to him being blackballed, but that could soon be over. As the season has gotten kicked off, a number of teams are already in need of quarterbacks either to replace injured starters or infuse more competition.

Chief among those may be the Minnesota Vikings. With Teddy Bridgewater still not close to returning and starter Sam Bradford out indefinitely, the team was forced to turn to journeyman Case Keenum.

Star-Tribune writer Jim Souhan noted that the team should have acquired Kaepernick in the offseason, and said the former 49ers starter would still be the best option for the Vikings going forward, not Keenum.

“Last year, Keenum threw nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions before being benched. Last year, Kaepernick threw 16 touchdowns and four interceptions. Kaepernick is bigger, stronger, faster, possesses a better arm and has been a starting quarterback in the Super Bowl, where he came within one pass of winning a championship.”

Kaepernick seems to be ready if and when he does get the call. The quarterback said this week that he has been working out to stay in playing shape and would be ready whenever a new team seeks him out, ESPN reported.

He has support around the league as well, with Tom Brady speaking up this week to say that Kaepernick belongs back in the league.

Tom Brady thinks Colin Kaepernick belongs in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/UFusZdfNEJ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 17, 2017

Some players in the #Bengals' locker room want Kaepernick and Dalton is on a short leash according to a report: https://t.co/WLVOwmjxRF pic.twitter.com/lD29xXrYsT — James Rapien (@JamesRapien) September 18, 2017

The NFL rumors are pointing to more than just the Minnesota Vikings for a potential Colin Kaepernick return. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk noted that some members of the Cincinnati Bengals are hoping the team will seek out Kaepernick to take over for the faltering Andy Dalton.

