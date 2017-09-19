‘America’s Got Talent’ 2017 Spoilers: Season 12 Finalists Revealed

The finals on America’s Got Talent 2017 have finally arrived, as the AGT finale takes place this week on NBC. By the end of the week, the winner of America’s Got Talent Season 12 will be crowned. We have to wait and see how America votes, but who will they be voting for? Check out the AGT 2017 finalists below in our America’s Got Talent 2017 spoilers.

With the winner of AGT Season 12 being crowned this week, the real winner has already been crowned this season, NBC. This season of America’s Got Talent has seen a 14% increase in the number of viewers each week. NBC is not complaining about that, as any increase is a huge win in television these days.

Last week on America’s Got Talent 2017, we had the second week of semifinals and 11 acts took the stage to fight for a spot in the AGT finale. Six of those acts were sent home and five more acts moved on to the finals, as the final Dunkin’ Save and judges’ save was used.

That put the total acts to 10 and they will perform this week for your votes. They are also performing for that $1 million and a show in Las Vegas. However, one of those acts almost didn’t make it to the finals. First, let’s get to the 10 acts performing in the AGT finale this week:

Angelica Hale, singer

Chase Goehring, singer/songwriter

Darci Lynne Farmer, ventriloquist

Diavolo, dance troupe

Evie Clair, singer

Kechi, singer

Light Balance, dance group

Mandy Harvey, singer/songwriter

Preacher Lawson, comedian

Sara & Hero, dog act

As far as the contestant who was close to not performing, that would be Evie Clair. Sadly, her father passed away after battling cancer. Simon Cowell extended an invite for her to take part in next season’s show. However, she turned that down and it was announced on their family blog that Evie would be performing in the finals.

That leaves us with five singers and five variety acts. The judges have no say in who wins America’s Got Talent 2017, as America votes and the AGT results are announced by Tyra Banks on Wednesday night.

Who are you excited to see perform this week on America’s Got Talent 2017?

[Featured Image by NBC]