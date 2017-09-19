‘Alaska: The Last Frontier’ Stars Atz, Atz Lee, And Nikos Kilcher Join Jewel On ‘Handmade Holiday Tour’

Fans of Alaska: The Last Frontier are thrilled to discover that singer Jewel is going back home and will once again be visiting her family on the popular Discovery show this season.

Now, the tables are turned, and some of her family members are headed down to the lower 48 to join Jewel on the “Handmade Holiday Tour” that promises music, gift-making, and generosity to those less fortunate.

Jewel’s father Atz Kilcher and two brothers, Atz Lee and Nikos Kilcher, are heading out on the road with Jewel for a cozy, holiday-themed music tour.

Fans of Alaska: The Last Frontier may already know that the show’s theme song is sung by Jewel and her father, Atz. Jewel and her brother Atz Lee used to do a lot of shows in public. Atz Lee once considered a singing career before moving back to the Kilcher homestead.

According to the San Diego Union-Tribune, this tour promises the sharing of Kilcher stories and tradition from the very homestead that is seen on Alaska: The Last Frontier.

In her press release, Jewel and her family will tell the special stories from their native Alaska.

“With this ‘Handmade Holiday Tour,’ I am so honored to share some of the traditions I was raised with in Alaska on our family homestead.”

Fans of Alaska: The Last Frontier have loved the cozy Kilcher holiday-themed shows, with each member of the family picking a name and then hand-making a special Christmas gift. The Kilcher tradition is that each gift has a special meaning to the recipient and it is created by hand, with love.

It's been a great year. I've been able to perform with my daughter Jewel several times, most recently at Salmonfest. pic.twitter.com/hRn8X1TunO — Atz Kilcher (@akilcher) September 17, 2017

Along with the special gifts, the Kilchers enjoy singing together, and Jewel wants to share those stories and songs on the tour with her male family members.

“Building memories by sharing handmade moments. Creating unique gifts and sharing songs is a Kilcher family tradition we can’t wait to share with others on this tour. “

Not only will concertgoers enjoy the stories, but they will have the opportunity to participate in an “interactive gifting experience” on the tour sponsored by Zappos. Guests will be able to create one-of-a-kind, handmade gifts for a cherished family member, just like the Kilchers do on Alaska: The Last Frontier.

Our father's children @shanekilcher @jewel @atzlee @atzkilcher A post shared by Nikos Kilcher (@nikoskilcher) on Aug 26, 2017 at 11:18am PDT

Fans of Jewel know that when she was starting out, she was homeless and was sleeping in her car. Since then, she has been an advocate for homeless teens. Christmas is for giving, and in this tour, Jewel offers her fans the opportunity to help out others who may be going through harder times.

Concertgoers who want to pay it forward have the opportunity to donate money or workshop vouchers to someone less fortunate.

The “Handmade Tour” will also sponsor 25 individuals per show. These fortunate fans in need will be given “vouchers for the gift-making workshops to ensure they have a handmade gift for the holidays.”

Tour sponsor Zappos has a nationwide pet adoption program and will be sponsoring Home for the Pawlidayz on the “Handmade Tour.” At every concert venue, there will be a pet adoption sponsored by the online shoe retailer, who is working with reputable, local animal shelters.

Pre-sale begins tomorrow at 10am local time! Be sure to sign up for my mailing list to get first access to tickets: https://t.co/ca5dPZuPR5 pic.twitter.com/1w0tIPUIFA — Jewel (@jeweljk) September 18, 2017

Concert dates start out in Vegas and wind up in Hershey, Pennsylvania, with a healthy number of shows in the Midwest.

Nov. 24, Las Vegas, NV Downtown Events Center

Nov. 25, Denver, CO Paramount Theatre – Denver

Nov. 26, Greeley, CO Union Colony Civic Center

Nov. 27, Salt Lake City, UT Eccles Theater

Nov. 29, San Jose, CA City National Civic

Dec. 1, Santa Ynez, CA Chumash Casino – Samala Showroom

Dec. 2, Indio, CA Event Center – Fantasy Springs Resort Casino

Dec. 3, Cerritos, CA Cerritos Center For The Performing Arts

Dec. 4, San Diego, CA San Diego Civic Theatre

Dec. 7, Irving, TX The Pavilion at Irving Music Factory

Dec. 8, Kansas City, MO Uptown Theatre

Dec. 9, Riverside, IA Riverside Casino and Golf Resort

Dec. 11, Des Moines, IA Hoyt Sherman Palace

Dec. 12 &13, Milwaukee, WI Northern Lights Theatre

Dec. 15, Mahnomen, MN Shooting Star Casino

Dec. 16, Prior Lake, MN Mystic Showroom

Dec. 19, Englewood, NJ Bergen Performing Arts Center

Dec. 20, Westbury, NY Theatre at Westbury

Dec. 21, Hershey, PA The Hershey Theatre

Are you looking forward to the “Handmade Tour” with Jewel, her father Atz Kilcher, and her brothers Atz Lee and Nikos? Which show will you be attending?

[Featured Image by Rick Diamond/Getty Images]