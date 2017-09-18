‘BB19’ Spoilers: Is One of the Final Three Houseguests About To Quit The Game Ahead of Finale Night? [Video]

With finale night just around the corner, three houseguests remain in the Big Brother 19 house contemplating their game and the season behind them. One of these players, however, may have given up mentally and could be ready to quit playing the BB19 game prior to the last episode on Wednesday.

Early Monday morning, at around 12:30 a.m. BB19 house time, as she lay alone in the backyard hammock, Christmas Abbott spoke to viewers on the live feed cameras surrounding her. According to spoilers revealed by Big Brother fan site Joker’s Updates, she bemoaned the fact that there were still three days left in the house and called herself a failure.

It should be noted that spoilers have also revealed the status of each cast member still in the BB19 house. Paul Abrahamian won the first part of the final Head of Household (HOH) competition, while Josh Martinez took home the second part. Since Christmas was not victorious in either of these challenges, she will sit out during the third battle and will not have any input regarding which players will make it to final two. This will be determined by either Paul or Josh, depending on which player wins the third part of the final HOH competition.

The first round of the final HOH competition is on! Catch up on tonight's #BB19: https://t.co/gcg2gCuuBv pic.twitter.com/6VooeydiSS — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) September 16, 2017

During her early morning Big Brother 19 live feed talk, Christmas said, referring to Paul and Josh, “I don’t know what they’re thinking about final two but I know one of those get to secure their spot, and I do not.”

With disappointment in her voice, she continued saying, “I do not get that chance because I failed.” Christmas stated she “sucked” at one of the competitions but tried her “best.”

She continued, “My best was not nearly enough and I am not used to falling so short…” Christmas did concede that she will learn a lesson from this failure.

After a brief respite following a visit from Josh to the hammock, Christmas began again and lamented, “I don’t know how I can be so happy about something and so broken-hearted about something at the same time.” She asserted that she “came in with a broken heart” and will be “leaving with a broken heart.”

A surprise eviction shakes up the house. Catch up on #BB19: https://t.co/iaKUuK3uAI pic.twitter.com/8uysv9IE8n — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) September 14, 2017

Some believe, as previously reported by the Inquisitr, that Christmas may have strong feelings for Paul and her statements regarding heartache may have something to do with those emotions.

Global TV reports that one of the final three “may be ready to surrender,” referring to Christmas, because she feels powerless to do anything about her place in the game. Global TV further noted, she could “possibly just throw in the towel” after making it all the way to finale night.

See the video below in which Christmas talks about her feelings and her place in the BB19 game (Warning: Video contains strong language).

This supposition is supported by another of Christmas’ comments, as she continued her live feed discussion, saying, “I don’t know if I should talk to both of them separately and tell them to bring the other person to final two and I’ll just take third…” This statement indicates that Christmas is ready to quit playing BB19 and concede to giving either Paul or Josh the win.

Hopefully, Christmas’ mood will elevate as the final three Big Brother 19 houseguests get closer to finale night and a BB19 winner is eventually crowned.

The two-hour Big Brother 19 finale airs Wednesday at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on CBS.

