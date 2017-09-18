‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8 Spoilers: Melissa McBride Reveals Carol Is Armed And ‘Blowing Things Up’

The Walking Dead Season 8 spoilers tease that Carol Peletier is going to be back to her old self. In fact, Melissa McBride revealed that she is armed, ready to fight, and will be blowing things up. Find out what the actress had to say about her character in the upcoming season.

TWD spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what to expect when the AMC series returns next month.

Carol Peletier has gone through quite the evolution. She is a fan-favorite character, but viewers were worried about her last season. However, the Carol everyone knows and loves will be back in The Walking Dead Season 8. Spoilers reveal that she will return to doing what she does best – blowing things up.

Melissa McBride spoke to Entertainment Weekly about what to expect from her character. Carol feels a “call to duty” in fighting Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and the Saviors. There will still be a battle going on in her mind. Even though she is doing what is necessary to protect her family, that mental war will continue.

“She laid it out for Daryl [Norman Reedus] when he came to her cottage that she’s running a risk of losing herself in the fight, but it’s worth it to her. And I think we’ll see she’s going to fight the conflict in her mind, it’s going to be alive there too.”

As the Inquisitr previously reported, there just won’t be physical battle scars. There will also be mental ones. Carol’s psychological turmoil is likely just one example of that.

The TWD actress also spoke about Carol’s relationships with Alexandria and the Kingdom. She is connected to them both, but for different reasons. Melissa McBride explained that she isn’t part of one or the other, but considers herself a member of both communities. She also teased that viewers will see Carol continue to develop relationships with Ezekiel’s group.

Alexandria and the Kingdom are coming together, along with other communities, to defeat a common enemy. McBride revealed that both groups are capable of doing horrible things in the name of survival, just like Negan.

“Good versus bad, that’s what’s so compelling about this is because everybody’s just trying to survive. And where do you make that distinction that we’re all doing nasty, ugly things in an effort to survive, but everyone thinks they’re right? Even Negan. He’s like, ‘I’m doing it for these people and they can’t do it. They’d be lost without me.’ It’s very compelling on that level and I’m enjoying Season 8, I’ve got to say.”

The Walking Dead Season 8 spoilers reveal that Carol will be armed. Melissa McBride teased that viewers should cover their ears, because she’s blowing things up. One thing is certain: Negan has no idea what he is up against when Carol goes into battle mode.

