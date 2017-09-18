Nicole Kidman Snubs Her Kids With Tom Cruise In Emmys Speech, Only Mentions Daughters With Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman made a major faux pas when delivering her Emmy Awards speech—if it was a mistake at all, that is. During her acceptance speech for Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards, the Big Little Lies star neglected to mention her two older children, Isabella and Connor, whom she adopted with Tom Cruise during their marriage, when thanking her family for her award. Instead, Kidman devoted a large portion of her speech to talk about her two daughters with her second husband, Keith Urban, explaining the many sacrifices her family has made for her career.

Nicole Kidman may have been nervous while accepting her first-ever Emmy Award. The Aussie actress thanked her “two little girls” as well as her country singer husband in her speech.

“I have two little girls, Sunday and Faith, and my darling Keith, who I ask to help me pursue this artistic path, and they have to sacrifice so much for it. So this is yours,” Nicole said.

“I want my little girls to have this on their shelf and to look at it and go, ‘Every time my momma didn’t put me to bed, it is because of this. I got something.'”

Nicole Kidman was slammed on social media for omitting Connor, 21, and Isabella, 24, from her Emmys acceptance speech. When Kidman and Cruise split in 2001, their kids continued to live with their father and study Scientology. More than 15 years later, Nicole’s older kids reportedly still have ties to their dad’s Scientology religion, and because Kidman is not involved in Scientology, she could be considered “shunned” by her older children.

Actress Leah Remini, who famously split from the controversial church in 2013 wrote about the Cruise kids in her book. If everything that Remini wrote about the Cruise kids is accurate, they may not be permitted to have contact with their mother. According to Remini, the Cruise kids once referred to their mom as an SP, or “suppressive person,” when she was talking to them.

Nicole Kidman has been tight-lipped about her relationship with Connor and Isabella, but earlier this year she told The Guardian she considers her film Lion to be a “love letter” to the children she adopted when she was in her twenties.

Rumors of total estrangement between Nicole and her older daughter were seemingly put to rest two years ago after Isabella got married in a secret Scientology wedding in London and didn’t invite either of her parents to the ceremony.

“Of course [we talk], they’re my parents,” Isabella told the Daily Mail at the time. “Anyone who says otherwise is full of s**t.”

Nicole Kidman married country star Keith Urban in 2006 and gave birth to biological daughters Faith Margaret, now 6, and Sunday Rose, 8.

