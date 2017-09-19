The Importance Of Adding Milk To The Diets Of Children

Milk is considered to be one of nature’s perfect foods. It is delicious and nutritious and there are laws in place that see to it that all milk is at most only 300 miles away from supermarkets and that it takes two or fewer days to reach grocery stores. However, over the past few years, milk has received an unfair negative reputation. Some parents are cutting back dairy, and that may be a mistake as some children are now missing some essential nutrients from their diets that can easily be added by consuming milk.

Milk is one of the original farm-to-table food stuffs and it comes to your table from one of the more than 47,000 dairy farms in the USA. Many of these farms are family-owned and operated and some have organic options for customers who prefer to go that route.

Su-Nui Escobar is a nutritionist and milk expert and serves as the director and founder of the Nutrition and Dietetics internship program at Larkin Community Hospital. She is from Mexico, but has been living in Miami for many years. She also works as a spokesperson for MilkPEP’s Hispanic programs, the Milk Mustache, and Passion for Pasta campaigns. She is a frequent guest on Despierta America, Sabroso in Univision, Un Nuevo Dia en Telemundo, and CNN in Spanish.

“It contains several nutrients including eight grams of protein per glass in addition to nine essential nutrients including calcium and vitamin D,” said Su-Nui Escobar.

Nutritionist Su-Nui Escobar spoke with Michelle Tompkins for the Inquisitr about the importance of milk; the journey milk takes to get from farm to table; how she educates people, especially the Hispanic population, on the importance of incorporating milk into the diets of children; how vegans can get the proper nutrients in their diets; how much milk people should drink per day; and how FuertesconLeche.com or MilkLife.com can give you more information, including some good recipe tips and more.

“Milk is one of those products that is easy to consume. Milk is always tasty, yet very nutritious,” said Escobar.

