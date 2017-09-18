Why Won’t Shannon Beador Reconcile With Vicki Gunvalson?

Shannon Beador and Vicki Gunvalson aren’t reconciling anytime soon — if ever.

During a new interview, the Real Housewives of Orange County star and mother of three spoke out about her current relationship with Vicki Gunvalson, revealing that the two women are no longer friends and making it clear that she has no desire to reconcile with her co-star.

“I’m sorry, I don’t want to be friends with Vicki,” Shannon Beador explained to Entertainment Tonight on September 18. “I’ve been authentic, and I want to maintain my authenticity.”

According to Shannon Beador, Vicki Gunvalson never reached out to her in regard to a meeting and she’s completely alright with that.

As fans may have seen, Vicki Gunvalson was seen reaching to Tamra Judge in hopes of a reconciliation during last week’s episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County and, while she was shocked by her co-star’s phone call, Judge agreed to meet with her.

Speaking of the difference between herself and Tamra Judge, Shannon Beador said that Judge is a much nicer person than she is and noted that Judge is also more of a people pleaser. As Beador explained, she has no problem saying “no” and doesn’t hesitate to do so when it comes to her one-time friend.

As for Vicki Gunvalson, Shannon Beador accused her former friend of threatening her in an effort to scare her but noted that she is not afraid.

Vicki Gunvalson and Shannon Beador were close friends for years but after Gunvalson proclaimed during Season 11 of The Real Housewives of Orange County that Beador’s husband David had been abusive towards her, their friendship ended for good.

While the Beadors denied Gunvalson’s allegations against them, Shannon Beador faced hardships because of the strain the claim put on her family and ended up gaining 40 pounds by stress eating to cope.

