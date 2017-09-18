Did ‘The View’ And Jedediah Bila Part Ways Because Of Hillary Or Meghan McCain?

On today’s episode of The View, Jedediah Bila made the surprise announcement that she was leaving the show after one year as co-host effective immediately.

In thanking the cast, crew, and viewers (even ones that sent her a lot of hate tweets), Bila explained that it’s been an “amazing journey” and that she’s very wrapped up in finishing a book and has other projects on the table as well as an upcoming wedding.

Functioning as the only non-liberal at the table, whether you agree with the viewpoints advanced or not, is a very difficult gig for anyone, whether it’s Bila or Elizabeth Hasselbeck or some of the others that have been in that role over the years.

In a memo to staff about Jedediah Bila’s departure, a View executive made reference to “new opportunities on the horizon” for the libertarian-leaning conservative and ex-teacher who formerly worked for Fox News, the New York Post reported.

“She’s been a spirited voice at the table over the past year, asking smart questions and challenging us all to think. We want to thank Jed very much for all of her contributions and wish her great success with the next step in her career. She will always be part of The View family, and we’ll welcome her back to talk about her new projects. Please join us in thanking Jed for her hard work, her dedication and her voice at the table.”

The sudden departure of Jedediah Bila from "The View" may have something to do with Hillary Clinton

In general, what goes on behind the scenes in the media industry is quite often different than what is revealed publicly, as suggested below.

According to the “Page Six” gossip section of the Post, Bila may have generated some heat, an insider allegedly claimed, because she asked Hillary Clinton some tough but polite questions during her recent book-tour appearance, particularly in reference to Clinton’s fellow Democrats who criticized the memoir.

“‘There was a lot of staff who were upset about how that interview was handled,’ says the source, speculating that The View wants the former secretary of state to appear on the show multiple times. ‘They had a lot to say to Jedediah about calming things down.'”

.@JedediahBila announces she is leaving @TheView: "This has been just an amazing journey."

The same source claims, however, that Bila left voluntarily but that “there were some things making her uncomfortable behind the scenes, but she loves the cast. She seems to be looking forward to sharing her view in a world where there seems to be only one worldview.”

The View has denied that the Hillary Clinton interview had anything to do with Bila’s exit from the show.

Hillary probably did not expect to be called "tone deaf" when she went on @TheView this morning:

Separately, CNN has reported that Meghan McCain is negotiating with The View to join the show as the new “conservative” voice and that the talks are already in the late stages. U.S. Senator John McCain’s daughter announced on Friday that she was leaving Fox News and her job as co-host of Outnumbered “to focus on other things,” and in a brief statement, Fox wished her all the best. It’s conceivable perhaps that Fox got wind of the negotiations and decided to release from her contract.

It’s unclear why The View was in talks with Meghan McCain while Bila was still part of the show if indeed that was the case.

After just one year on The View, Jedediah Bila has decided to bid her farewell:

Meghan McCain has understandably been away from Outnumbered spending time with her family after her dad was diagnosed with brain cancer. Sen. McCain has since returned to Washington to resume his duties. On Outnumbered, Meghan McCain seemed much more supportive of the Trump populist agenda than previous. She appeared generally more supportive than her dad, given the hard feelings that apparently exist between the two men over a “joke” that Trump told during the campaign, and the fact that the senator is from the GOP establishment, more globalist wing of the party. The senator was also the decisive vote that killed the most recent iteration of the Obamacare repeal.

As a Fox News personality, Jedediah Bila, 38, appeared regularly on Outnumbered, The Five, and Red Eye, among other programs. She also authored a book called, coincidentally, Outnumbered: Chronicles of a Manhattan Conservative.

