Jason George Of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Talks About Finding Out He Was Moving To Sequel

The news is out and Jason George will be moving to the Grey’s Anatomy sequel instead of staying on the original show. ET got the chance to talk to him about how he found out that he would be making the big move and his thoughts on it. His character, Dr. Ben Warren, will be moving, and it sounds like nobody really knows what this means for his character or his marriage to Bailey.

George shared that he is looking forward to finding out what this does mean for his character. The new spin-off is about firefighters, and it sounds like he will be right in the middle of it all. Jason George shared saying, “I’m looking forward to finding out. We’ve already established that Ben is a little bit of an adrenaline junkie. He likes his action. He’s calm under pressure. I’m looking forward to seeing how they make this transition.”

When it comes to Miranda Bailey, Jason George doesn’t feel like she will be a fan of him running into fires. These two have had their issues working together, though. It might be easier on the marriage for her to not be the one in charge of him.

So far, the new show has been picked up for ten episodes. Hopefully, Jason George and the show will last, but if it doesn’t last then he may have to transition back to Grey’s Anatomy. Fans saw this happen with Chicago P.D. when Chicago Justice was canceled.

So how did he find out about all of this? He said he was back home and throwing his nephew around in the pool when his phone rang, and it was a call telling him that Betsy Beers and Shonda Rhimes wanted to schedule a call for later that day. When this happens, of course, you worry that it is going to be something big. He even had fears that his character might be killed off, but that wasn’t the case at all. It sounds like he is happy with it all, and Jason even has plans to do ridealongs with some friends that are firemen to prepare for the role.

Are you shocked to hear that Jason George will be moving over to the Grey’s Anatomy spin-off? Do you feel like this will be the of his marriage to Bailey? Sound off in the comments section, and don’t miss new episodes of Grey’s Anatomy when it returns to ABC.

