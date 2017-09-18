‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: CBS Issues Casting Call For Chloe, Will She Return For November Sweeps?

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers reveal that CBS could be about to make a shocking recast. The word on social media is that CBS is planning to recast the role of Chloe Mitchell and the new face could show up as early as November sweeps. Most Y&R viewers are on board with the idea as Chloe’s exit was rushed and unsettled. They left the fans hanging and didn’t give closure on whether Chloe really killed Adam Newman.

Did Chloe Really Kill Adam?

It has been about a year since Justin Hartley’s Adam left the role. Y&R spoilers revealed that Hartley exited the role to play Kevin Pearson on NBC’s dramedy, This Is Us. The fans wish him well, but his departure left a hole in The Young and the Restless storylines.

Just before Chloe left Genoa City, she admitted that she was the last person that saw Adam alive before the cabin exploded. It wasn’t clear if she got Adam out of the cabin before the cabin exploded or if he died in the blast. Paul Williams (Doug Davidson) told Chelsea Newman (Melissa Claire Egan) that her husband “likely” died in the explosion, but they would never really know for sure. For now, Young and the Restless storylines have moved on as if Adam died and won’t be returning.

Casting Call Sparks Debate

A recent Y&R casting call sparked debate among the Young and the Restless fans. The leading lady sounded an awful lot like Chloe Mitchell. The casting call stated the leading lady had had a bad few years, but things were starting to look up for her. It described her as a passionate and “acquired taste.” The role would be a contract role and would begin filming October 9, SheKnows Soaps reported. Not only does the character sound like Chloe, but calculating Y&R taping schedule, the first air date would be smack in the middle of November sweeps.

PHOTOS: Sneak Peek At Next Week, Aug. 21-25. Chelsea sets the record straight with Nick. https://t.co/Ei2dr4Z0Ei #YR pic.twitter.com/zoQvbn5DuY — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) August 19, 2017

Kevin’s Return Could Bring Chloe Back

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Kevin Fisher (Greg Rikaart) will return to Genoa City during the week of September 18. His stint will not be long, but Y&R fans hope that it could lead to Kevin’s permanent return. We’ll find out more about Kevin’s comeback on Wednesday’s episode of the Young and the Restless.

Would you like to see a Chloe recast? Do you think Adam is really alive?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS daytime.

