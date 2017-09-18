Nikki Bella Instagram: WWE Star Expresses Excitement For ‘DWTS’ Premere

Nikki Bella will be taking to the ballroom for the first time during tonight’s premiere episode of Dancing With the Stars Season 25 and on Instagram this morning, she spoke of her excitement.

Hours before she and her professional dancing partner Artem Chigvintsev debut their first dance of the season, Nikki Bella said she was “beyond excited” for tonight’s show — and a bit nervous.

“[Artem Chigvintsev] has been such an amazing coach and partner,” she continued. “Truly blessed to share the dance floor with one of the best. Hope to make him and all of you proud tonight!”

With Nikki Bella’s latest post on Instagram, the wrestler shared a photo of herself and Artem Chigvintsev practicing for tonight’s dance. She also posted a second photo of the ballroom, which featured three flames in the background.

Around the time that Nikki Bella’s post was shared, her partner shared a photo of his own and in the caption, he said that he was extremely proud of how far she’s already come. He also told fans that Bella had been a hard worker each and every day of practice.

Nikki Bella was announced as a Season 25 competitor of Dancing With the Stars earlier this month.

Earlier this month, during an interview with People magazine, Nikki Bella said that she is hoping to soon have her fiancé, John Cena, join her on the dance floor. In fact, she’s hoping to have her Dancing With the Stars partner, Artem Chigvintsev, choreograph her first dance.

As fans of Nikki Bella and John Cena will recall, Cena proposed to Bella during a wrestling event earlier this year after nearly five years of dating. Since then, the couple has been doing their best to put together their dream wedding, despite their busy career schedules.

To see more of Nikki Bella and the rest of the cast, including Terrell Owens, Nick and Vanessa Lachey, Victoria Arlen, Barbara Corcoran, Derek Fisher, Jordan Fisher, Debbie Gibson, Frankie Muniz, Sasha Pieterse, Drew Scott, Lindsey Stirling, don’t miss the Season 25 premiere of Dancing With the Stars tonight, September 18 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

