The Laura Ingraham Show Given Official Launch Date on The Fox News Channel

Speculation that Laura Ingraham was headed to prime time on the Fox New Channel has turned out to be true.

Starting October 30, she will anchor The Ingraham Angle that will air live Monday through Friday at 10 p.m. Eastern. The name of the new show comes from the regular segment that she used to do on The O’Reilly Factor.

With the Ingraham hire, Sean Hannity will move back to 9 p.m. Eastern, his former time slot before he made way for Megyn Kelly and The Kelly File. Megyn Kelly jumped to NBC News earlier this year. Hannity will thus directly compete with MNSBC’s Rachel Maddow in a battle of Trump fan vs. Trump foe. “Fox News, which has long featured the most-watched primetime lineup in cable news, has found itself sparring on some occasions with MSNBC, where a primetime lineup led by Rachel Maddow has expanded its audience,” Variety explained.

In the latest example of the musical chairs in the Fox News prime-time scheduled (after many years of stability), The Five will revert back to its original 5 p.m. platform, which is probably welcome news for the ensemble’s co-hosts and staff from a social and family life perspective. On September 8, Fox News cancelled the ratings-challenged Fox News Specialists, which was airing at 5 p.m., on the same day that it parted ways with Eric Bolling, one of the original Five panelists who switched over to the Specialists when it debuted on May 1, 2017.

Both Hannity and The Five will make their move on September 25, with rotating placeholders occupying the 10 p.m. slot until Laura officially arrives at the end of October. Ratings powerhouse Tucker Carlson Tonight will remain at 8 p.m.

NEW: Fox News announces Laura Ingraham as new primetime host https://t.co/YDAyCY6IKa pic.twitter.com/6lXIERL7nW — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) September 18, 2017

In a statement, Programming President Suzanne Scott had this to say about the Laura Ingraham hire, Deadline Hollywood reported.

“We are delighted to unveil this new prime-time schedule for both our current and future generation of loyal FNC fans. Over the last decade, Laura’s extraordinary insight, expertise and strong voice have connected with our viewers across the network’s programming. We look forward to her providing the audience with her exceptional commentary, engaging insight and spirited debate.”

A longtime Fox News contributor and substitute host on the network, Laura Ingraham, 54, also anchored her own program on MSNBC in the 1990s. Along with a syndicated radio show, she is an author and the founder of the LifeZette website, and is (or perhaps was) a political commentator on ABC’s This Week. Ingraham’s “angle” is that she is a vocal advocate of President Trump’s populist agenda and a critic of Never Trump Republicans and liberal Democrats alike.

Fox News makes it official: @IngrahamAngle taking over the 10pm hour and Hannity moving to 9pm and going up against Maddow. pic.twitter.com/E3E5rcajz8 — Yashar Ali ???? (@yashar) September 18, 2017

“After a decade working at Fox News with a team of television pros, I am thrilled to be joining the primetime line-up as a host of the 10 o’clock hour. I look forward to informing and entertaining the audience and introducing new voices to the conversation,” Laura Ingraham said in a statement of her own, according to The Hill.

A single mother of three, Laura Ingraham is a graduate of Dartmouth College and the University of Virginia law school and worked in the Reagan administration as a speechwriter and for Justice Clarence Thomas at the U.S. Supreme Court. She will anchor the new show from FNC’s Washington bureau.

[Featured Image by J. Scott Applewhite/AP Images]