Are Javi Marroquin And Briana DeJesus Dating?

Have Teen Mom 2 cast members Javi Marroquin and Briana DeJesus struck up a romance?

Following several weeks of online flirtation between the potential couple, Javi Marroquin stepped out with the newest addition to Teen Mom 2, Briana DeJesus, and her sister, Brittany DeJesus, in New York City.

While Javi Marroquin told Radar Online that he was hoping to get back together with his former girlfriend Lauren Comeau just days ago, he didn’t appear to be missing their relationship on Saturday night when he and the DeJesus sisters hit up Tao nightclub with one another.

As OK! Magazine revealed to readers on September 18, Javi Marroquin and Briana DeJesus posed for a number of photos during their night out, and in one, Marroquin was seen with his arm wrapped around DeJesus as she leaned back onto his shoulder.

Also during their time together in the Big Apple, Javi Marroquin was seen holding Briana DeJesus’ baby girl, Stella.

“Daddy Javi,” DeJesus wrote in the caption of her Snapchat photo.

Javi Marroquin and Briana DeJesus’ online flirting has been going on for months and, as OK! Magazine pointed out, fans of Teen Mom 2 have been hoping to see them strike up a relationship for the past several months. They’ve even named them “Javi-ana.”

Shortly after spending the weekend with Briana DeJesus and her family, Javi Marroquin spoke to Radar Online and revealed that his fun times with DeJesus were set to continue next week when they travel to Disney with one another.

Kailyn Lowry, Javi Marroquin’s former wife, also spoke to Radar Online about his time with Briana DeJesus. However, while she had initially tweeted about a “joke,” she appeared to be indifferent to the news of their potentially blooming romance.

“I don’t really have thoughts on it. I wish him the best,” she explained.

Javi Marroquin and Kailyn Lowry were married from 2012 until 2015.

