Chris Pratt Praises Anna Faris After She Makes First Public Appearance At The Emmys Since Split Announced

On September 17, Anna Faris made her first official public appearance since her split from husband Chris Pratt was announced in early August. The actress was actually one of the presenters at the 2017 Emmy Awards, alongside her Mom co-star, Allison Janney. Following her appearance at the awards show on Sunday night, Chris Pratt had nothing but positive things to say about his estranged wife.

According to Us Weekly, on Sunday evening, Pratt was stopped by photographers while out and about in Los Angeles, which led to him talking about Faris and her appearance at the Emmy Awards. The actor said that he knows that Anna Faris “did great,” while also saying “Anna did an amazing job.” Chris Pratt went on to say that his estranged wife “rules” and that “she was great. Her and Allison [Janney], they both looked great.”

Not only did Chris Pratt talk about how great Janney and Anna Faris looked at the Emmy Awards, and how well his estranged wife did while on stage, but he also promoted their CBS series. The fifth season of Mom is set to premiere on November 2, and the Guardians of the Galaxy actor told people that they should go watch the series when it returns to network television.

Anna Faris wearing custom Marc Jacobs at the 2017 #Emmys pic.twitter.com/dcK7D2pvuk — Marc Jacobs (@marcjacobs) September 18, 2017

Anna Faris wore a halter dress from Marc Jacobs in a light purple with detailing and matching heels to the Emmys, and could be seen smiling for the cameras on the red carpet. However, while Faris may have been a presenter for the awards ceremony, Chris Pratt joked with the photographers saying he was not invited to the show.

The actor laughed and said, “I didn’t get an invitation,” while also saying that he has not had a chance to check his mailbox as of late.

While Chris Pratt was certainly complimentary when it came to Anna Faris and her appearance at the Emmy Awards, Allison Janney previously shared that the actress was still in good spirits following the announcement of their separation. In August, Janney said that Faris was not only coming to work as professional as ever but that she was also coming to work with a smile on her face, even though it can be hard to do under the circumstances.

You guys, I'm going on a book tour pic.twitter.com/QcCFIMayOW — Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) September 14, 2017

Now that Anna Faris has made her first public appearance since splitting with Chris Pratt, the actress is getting ready to go on a book tour for her upcoming novel, Unqualified. With the former couple still speaking highly of each other, it seems that the relationship between the two might be in a better place. For fans of the former couple, this should certainly be good news.

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]