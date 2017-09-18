Judge In Texas Denies The NFL’s Request For Emergency Stay Of Injunction In Ezekiel Elliott Case

The Dallas Cowboys and their star running back Ezekiel Elliott got some good news Monday afternoon when a judge in Texas denied the NFL’s request for the stay of an injunction in the case against Elliott. The decision will assure that Zeke continues to play throughout the season until the case is finally resolved.

According to ESPN, now the case will make its way through the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans. The NFL has already put in an appeal request and have been seeking to get a ruling in its favor since Judge Amos Mazzant granted the NFLPA their request to block the suspension of Elliott almost two weeks ago on Sept. 8.

In his ruling, he cited his reason for ruling in the favor of Elliott and the NFLPA due to the fact he felt Zeke was not granted a fair hearing by NFL Arbitrator Harold Henderson just three days prior to his decision. ESPN also stated that the league tried convincing the judge that the ruling in favor of Elliott goes against the collective bargaining agreement between the league and the NFLPA.

Unfortunately for Commissioner Roger Goodell and his partners, the punishment to Zeke came without any clear evidence that he was guilty of the domestic abuse claims made by his ex-girlfriend. Despite having notice of that information after a year-long investigation, the league still decided to dish out a six-game suspension to the Cowboys star running back anyway.

Ezekiel Elliott lands 2nd legal win as Texas Court denies NFL’s motion, can continue to play until next court ruling pic.twitter.com/5GIM0bqGmj — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 18, 2017

Although Elliott has not said much regarding the case, the steps he’s taken legally has shown everyone that he truly believes he is innocent. He’s certainly got enough support from fans, teammates, and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, as well. That support is a huge part of the reason he has been able to suit up and play the first two games of the 2017 season.

Zeke and his Cowboys were able to win their first game of the season against the division rivaled New York Giants. However, the team took a beating in yesterday’s game on the road against the Denver Broncos. Elliott had just 9 carries for 8 yards as he saw his team take a 42-17 lost. Dallas is now tied with Philly and Washington for first place in the NFC East.

