Katie Holmes And Jamie Foxx’s Baby Plans: Since Going Public, They Reportedly Want To Add To Their Family

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx finally went public with their romance after dating for four years, but are they ready to start a family together? Rumors are swirling that Holmes is pregnant with Foxx’s baby and that the couple is ready to expand the family now that their romance is out in the open.

In light of the reports, an inside source told Hollywood Life that Foxx and Holmes are not ready to have kids together. Foxx currently has two daughters from previous relationships — Corrine, 23, and Annalise, 8 — while Holmes shares one daughter, 11-year-old Suri, with ex-husband Tom Cruise. The source claims that Foxx isn’t even certain about marrying Holmes, let alone starting a family with the actress.

Despite the pregnancy rumors, the insider says that Holmes is not expecting a baby. The source added that Foxx and Holmes love their children and just aren’t ready to make any long-term commitments, at least not yet. While a walk down the aisle isn’t going to happen soon, will Foxx and Holmes ever settle down and have kids?

“As for marriage, they are in the mindset of Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell and would be happy being together without the label,” the insider shared. “It’s worked out so far and so well, that they feel if they changed things up, it might change what works for them in the first place.”

Although kids may not be in the cards, another source revealed that Foxx gets along great with Katie Holmes’ daughter. In fact, this is one reason why the two are attracted to each other. Not only does Foxx treat Suri like his own daughter, but she thinks he is hilarious and loves spending time with him.

According to OK! Magazine, Foxx and Holmes went public with their romance over Labor Day weekend. The two were spotted enjoying a getaway in Malibu that included a romantic walk on the beach. Apart from the occasional sighting, the vacation was the first definitive proof of their romance, and it’s also the first time Foxx and Holmes weren’t afraid to show their affection. It isn’t clear why the two kept their relationship so secretive, though sources say that Holmes was afraid of getting too much media attention.

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx are believed to have started dating as early as 2013. They have not commented on the pregnancy rumors.

