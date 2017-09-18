Angelina Jolie’s Weight Becomes Concerning? She’s Accused Of Being ‘Skeletal’ Amid Divorce

Angelina Jolie has been stepping out throughout the month of September to promote her new films, including First They Killed My Father and The Breadwinner, and after her latest appearance, rumors are swirling in regard to her “skeletal” frame.

In photos shared by Radar Online on September 18, Angelina Jolie was seen in a baggy white blouse and flowing black skirt as she signed autographs for fans outside of the Academy of Motion Arts in Los Angeles after first attending a Q&A session inside.

As the outlet explained, Angelina Jolie smiled for the cameras and signed photos of herself for fans, despite her reportedly shrinking frame.

While Angelina Jolie has been targeted with claims of being too thin in the past, Radar Online suggested that her latest potential weigh loss may have been the result of the numerous ailments the 42-year-old actress has been faced with in the months since her split from Brad Pitt.

Radar Online went on to reveal that Angelina Jolie looked “sickly and frail” on the red carpet at the Toronto Film Festival earlier this month as she showcased her skeletal arms and tiny waistline in a white outfit at the premiere of her animated film, The Breadwinner.

Angelina Jolie has been diagnosed with Bell’s Palsy and also suffers from varicose veins. As fans may recall, Jolie opened up about the diagnosis during an interview with Vanity Fair magazine earlier this summer.

Although Angelina Jolie has been dealing with health struggles throughout her divorce from Brad Pitt, she’s managed to tend to her booming career and her six children, 16-year-old Maddox, 13-year-old Pax, 12-year-old Zahara, 11-year-old Shiloh, and 9-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox, all the while.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt called it quits on their marriage after just two years in September of last year. Since then, Jolie has been fighting for custody of their kids.

As fans of the former couple may recall, Angelina Jolie requested she be given full physical custody of her six kids when she filed for divorce last year. As TMZ explained at the time, Jolie was concerned about Pitt’s parenting and alleged use of drugs and alcohol.

[Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images]