WWE Rumors: ‘No Mercy 2017’ Winner Results Spoilers Revealed By Latest Match Odds?

Some new WWE rumors and spoilers for the No Mercy 2017 PPV have potentially been revealed based on match odds. As professional wrestling fans know, there are several big matches planned for the PPV card which takes place this coming Sunday. Among them is John Cena facing Roman Reigns in a first-time ever clash, as well as Braun Strowman challenging Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship. The WWE Cruiserweight, Raw Women’s Championship, and Raw Tag team titles will all be on the line. Will there be any new champions or surprise winners, though?

For each WWE pay-per-view, some sportsbooks out there offer betting odds for customers on the matches or outcomes. That includes Irish sports Book Paddy Power which has recently published No Mercy 2017 winner odds. These betting odds for the matches show who the favorites are to win the matches, or for risk takers, they show who the underdogs are that could win. So far, just four matches have been listed there, according to WWE Leaks, and they include the two biggest on the card. As one might expect, Brock Lesnar is considered the favorite to walk out of No Mercy still as the WWE Universal Champion. Lesnar is listed as a 1 to 3 favorite to successfully retain the belt, while Braun Strowman is a 15 to 8 underdog.

In another match, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose will defend the WWE Raw tag team titles against former champions Sheamus and Cesaro. Rollins and Ambrose captured the tag team titles at WWE’s SummerSlam 2017 pay-per-view and so far fans seem to be enjoying two-thirds of The Shield reuniting. Their title reign looks like it could continue based on the latest match odds. Rollins and Ambrose are 4 to 6 favorites to retain. Meanwhile, Sheamus and Cesaro are 11 to 10 underdogs to reclaim the tag team belts. Rollins and Ambrose should triumph and it won’t be surprising to see a future match involving The Hardy Boyz for the tag titles.

In an interesting match to extend their feud “The Demon,” Finn Balor is taking on “The Eater of Worlds” Bray Wyatt. However, this is being billed as a “Man vs. Man” match, meaning Balor can’t summon his demon, or at least that he won’t enter the ring in his paint maybe. So far, Balor is still considered the favorite to defeat Wyatt at 8 to 11 odds. However, Wyatt is considered “Even” odds in this match, making him a slight underdog. It would not be surprising if Bray Wyatt picks up the win here to make it 1-1 in the feud since Balor won at SummerSlam.

Just one other match is listed for WWE betting odds and it could be the one most fans are trying to figure out. John Cena is taking on Roman Reigns in a one-on-one battle. The two have engaged in some great trash talking on Raw and have both fought common opponents. Now it will be time for them to put the talking aside and settle things in the ring. Paddy Power has the match odds in favor of John Cena right now at 4 to 7 odds while Reigns is a 5 to 4 underdog. However, this is another one to keep an eye on leading up to the pay-per-view.

There are rumors John Cena will move back over to SmackDown Live to become Jinder Mahal’s next opponent. That said, Cena won at his past two pay-per-views, which were victories over Rusev and Baron Corbin. That may have been to make him look stronger heading into this battle, so Reigns can go over. It wouldn’t be the first opponent Cena has done this for, and in all reality, it’s their first meeting in the ring. There’s likely to be a few more before either of them hang up their wrestling gear.

So far, there aren’t too many surprises on the odds, and these are likely to shift as the pay-per-view approaches. Those are the only No Mercy 2017 betting odds available as of Monday, but as the week moves forward, expect more odds to be released at various sportsbooks. There is still a Fatal 4Way Women’s Championship match, Cruiserweight title match, and possibly an Intercontinental Championship match to have odds published.

WWE fans, do you think Brock Lesnar, John Cena, Finn Balor, and the team of Rollins and Ambrose will all be victorious at Sunday’s pay-per-view?

[Featured Image by WWE]