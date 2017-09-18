Jonathan Silver Scott Divorce: Details Of ‘Property Brothers’ Split Revealed, Harassment, And Abuse Alleged

As many fans of the hit HGTV show Property Brothers are aware, Jonathan Silver Scott — the constructor half of the twin brother duo — went through a divorce before he and his twin brother, Dancing with the Stars contestant Drew Scott, became famous. Most of the details of the so-called “Jonathan Silver Scott divorce” have been kept under wraps — until now.

In Touch Weekly recently got their hands on the paperwork filed in the so-called Jonathan Silver Scott divorce from his first wife, Kelsy Ully. Although the two were only married for two years, they spent the next four years in divorce court trying to dissolve their marriage. What’s more, Jonathan alleges that he didn’t find out about the split from Kelsy until he checked her Facebook page and discovered that all evidence of him had been “wiped clean” from her page.

He disclosed the details in the memoir he co-wrote with Drew, It Takes Two, which is on sale now.

Kelsy also alleged that Jonathan was abusing her by “harassing” her into signing documents that she didn’t want to sign. And, contrary to his assertions, she had no problem with the so-called Jonathan Silver Scott divorce; rather, she had a problem with the fact that Jonathan didn’t want to give her what she felt she was entitled to.

And there are more ugly details in the Jonathan Silver Scott divorce. According to Radar Online, it was Jonathan — not Kelsy — that filed for divorce, and what’s more, he was still married to Kelsy when he took up with a topless dancer, Kristen Ratatori.

Not one to let things simply slide, in another report for Radar Online, Kristen Ratatori — through a source — alleges that, during the Jonathan Silver Scott divorce, their pairing was hardly a match made in heaven. Their partnership lasted for nearly two years, but in that time, Scott “mooched” money off of her, and she was responsible for the majority of the mortgage payments on Scott’s house.

Towards the end of their relationship, Ratatori claims that she felt like little more than “arm candy” to the Buying and Selling host, and that ultimately, Jonathan doesn’t care about anyone but himself.

I'd like to thank my co-star in the best fairytale a fella could ask for! #emmys pic.twitter.com/4EcPgx82V1 — Jonathan Scott (@MrSilverScott) September 18, 2017

What do you think of these explosive allegations of the Jonathan Silver Scott divorce? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Bernadette R. Giacomazzo]