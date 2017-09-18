Gwen Stefani Will Reportedly Regret Putting A Possible Pregnancy On Hold

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have reportedly put off their alleged plans for a baby.

According to a new report, the Voice couple, who has been dating one another since the end of 2015, have allegedly decided against moving forward with their plans for a family and because of it, Stefani is concerned about their future.

On September 18, Life & Style magazine shared a report with readers in which they revealed that Shelton had allegedly informed his girlfriend that he didn’t need to have a baby of his own. However, despite Shelton’s rumored statement, Gwen Stefani reportedly has fears that Blake Shelton will one day regret saying so.

The report went on to say that Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton were previously consumed with the idea of starting a family together but now, after Shelton allegedly opted against the idea, they have reportedly decided that raising Stefani’s three sons, 11-year-old Kingston, 9-year-old Zuma, and 3-year-old Apollo, would be enough.

“It put too much stress on Gwen and Blake and took a real toll on their relationship,” the source added.

A source previously claimed that Gwen Stefani had begun in-vitro fertilization treatments in hopes of conceiving a child but at the time, the insider also noted that Shelton didn’t mind care how he and Stefani welcomed a child. There were even reports of an adoption or the use of a surrogate but now, according to the latest report, a pregnancy simply isn’t in the cards for the couple.

While Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton may not be having a baby at this point in time, they appear to be quite happy with one another and earlier this month, Shelton hinted that a wedding may be in store with the release of his music video for “I’ll Name the Dogs.”

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton began their relationship in late 2015 amid filming on The Voice Season 9.

